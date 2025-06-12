Ticket prices revealed for September's NFL game in Croke Park

TICKET PRICES HAVE been revealed for September’s NFL game in Croke Park between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings.

It takes place on Sunday 28 September, in what will be the first ever competitive NFL game to take place in Ireland.

Prices will range from €295 for Category 1 (central lower Hogan and Cusack Stand) to €85 for Category 7 (upper Davin Stand).

Advertisement

Hill 16 and the Nally Terrace will be seated for the game, with prices at €250.

Tickets go on general sale next Tuesday, 17 June, at 12pm and fans can register their interest at NFL.com/Dublin.

*****

NFL International Game 2025 – Croke Park, Dublin – Pricing

Category 1: €295 – (Centre lower Hogan and Cusack Stand)

Category 2: €275 – (Lower Hogan and Cusack Stand)

Category 3: €250 – (Lower Davin End, seated Nally Terrace, seated Hill 16, front sections Upper Hogan and Cusack)

Category 4: €225 – (front upper Davin, mid upper Cusack, mid upper Hogan)

Category 5: €150 – (back upper Hogan and Cusack)

Category 6: €100 – (back upper Davin)

Category 7: €85 – (back upper Davin)

*****

The NFL confirmed in February that the Steelers would host a 2025 fixture at the home of GAA and the league last month pencilled in one of last season’s Super Bowl contenders as Pittsburgh’s opponents for September’s landmark occasion.

The Vikings will remain in Europe and travel to London the following week to face the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.