Crusaders thump Reds to book Super Rugby semi-final spot

THE CRUSADERS ARE through to the Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals after a 32-12 victory over the Queensland Reds on Friday.

In frigid conditions in Christchurch — visiting Reds prop Zane Nonggorr was visibly shivering as the game was about to start — the hosts scored five tries and generally controlled territory to stifle the visitors.

“It’s beautiful Christchurch weather,” Crusaders scrum-half Noah Hotham said. “Cold, dark and wet… I love it.”

Reds outside centre Josh Flook gave his side early hope slicing through the Crusaders defence, but without anything to show for it.

That woke Rob Penney’s Crusaders up, and they started to methodically work their way forward, kicking smartly for field position and forcing a number of errors, which gave them possession in dangerous positions.

Advertisement

All Blacks captain Scott Barrett opened the scoring in the 16th minute, stripping his man after a defensive Reds lineout, before gathering and diving over the line.

Prop Tamaiti Williams scored the Crusaders second 12 minutes later. He had just received treatment on his knee and, sporting a heavily strapped leg, got in near the corner after a powerful rolling maul.

Williams succumbed to the injury moments later, replaced by George Bower.

Les Kiss’ Reds suffered their own injury concern when out-half Tom Lynagh failed a head-injury assessment during the half-time break.

Hotham scored the third try for Canterbury with a spectacular chip and chase, before out-half Rivez Reihana added a fourth.

The Reds did receive a glimmer of hope with 12 minutes remaining. Josh Nasser crossed for a try after Crusaders loose forward Ethan Blackadder was yellow carded for a clothesline tackle on fullback Jock Campbell.

Fraser McReight then dotted down after an audacious chip ahead by fellow loose forward Harry Wilson, but it was too little, too late.

“We had to really grind it out there at the end, but I think the way our forwards stepped up was huge, and the set piece went really well,” Crusaders captain David Havili said.

Reds scrum-half Tate McDermott admitted the Crusaders were “all over us”.

“Obviously we’re really disappointed with the result. I’m really proud of this group and the season we had, but you’ve got to give credit to the Crusaders.”

Crusaders replacement Kyle Preston added a fifth try for the home team as time expired.

Canterbury will now host one of the two semi-final match-ups, which will be settled after Saturday’s qualifying matches between the Chiefs and the Blues, and the Brumbies and the Hurricanes.

– © AFP 2025