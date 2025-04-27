Advertisement
WSL relegation confirmed for Crystal Palace's Republic of Ireland internationals

4.02pm, 27 Apr 2025

CRYSTAL PALACE’S RELEGATION from the Women’s Super League was confirmed after a 7-1 humiliation at home to London rivals West Ham United.

It means Republic of Ireland internationals Abbie Larkin, Hayley Nolan and Izzy Atkinson are heading for the Championship after one season in the top flight.

While dropping to the second tier has seemed inevitable, the manner of how it was confirmed added insult to injury.

A first-half hat-trick from Shekiera Martinez left Palace stunned and the German forward also added er

Elsewhere, Liverpool drew 2-2 with Tottenham and there was late drama for Courtney Brosnan’s Everton as they lost 3-2 at home to Brighton.

Brosnan’s international teammate Heather Payne teed up Katja Snoeijs for Everton’s second goal to make it 2-1 but the visitors drew level before Nikita Parris scored a winner in the 93rd minute.

