Injury to 'special' young winger the only blemish on Cork City's big win

Dáire O’Connor is facing a spell on the sidelines after damaging his shoulder in the victory over Bohemians.

By Paul Dollery Saturday 16 Mar 2019, 7:30 AM
Cork City winger Dáire O'Connor reacts after having a shot saved in last night's win against Bohemians.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Cork City winger Dáire O'Connor reacts after having a shot saved in last night's win against Bohemians.
Cork City winger Dáire O'Connor reacts after having a shot saved in last night's win against Bohemians.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

JOHN CAULFIELD DECLARED himself satisfied after his players produced “a Cork City performance” to get the better of Bohemians last night at Turner’s Cross.

Conor McCarthy and Dan Casey scored in a 2-0 win over a Bohs side who had previously conceded just once — from a penalty — as they started the season with a six-match unbeaten run.

A first home win of the campaign has moved Cork City up to fourth place, a point behind the Gypsies. However, a good night for the Leesiders was tainted by an injury to Dáire O’Connor.

The winger, a winter arrival from UCD, was forced off just before half-time. After jostling for possession with Bohs left-back Darragh Leahy, he landed awkwardly and dislocated his shoulder.

O’Connor had been performing well for John Caulfield’s side during the game. Before his corner assisted McCarthy’s opening goal, he brought a good save from James Talbot by robbing Leahy of possession and turning inside to shoot.

“It’s a pity,” Cork City manager John Caulfield said afterwards. “Dáire has come down to us this year and he’s been a bit special. He’s done really well. Before he went off, he went on that mazy run when he cut inside and he was very unlucky not to score.

“We’ll have to assess his shoulder. Obviously he dislocated it so it just depends on the ligament damage. We’ll assess that on Monday or Tuesday but I wouldn’t be surprised if he was out for a few weeks.”

Former Cork City manager Pat Dolan referred to O’Connor as ‘The Irish Messi’ after watching his league debut for the club against St Patrick’s Athletic on the opening night of the season.

While Dolan’s hyperbole had to be taken with a pinch of salt, the tricky 21-year-old has certainly made a big impression in his first season in the Premier Division.

Cork City are now look likely to be without one of their main attacking threats for their next league outing, which will be a trip to Oriel Park to face rivals Dundalk a week on Friday.

“He’s a great talent,” Cork City midfielder Conor McCormack said of O’Connor. “When you can get him on the ball, especially in the final third, he’ll cause anyone problems. Hopefully the injury isn’t bad.”

