Shamrock Rovers' Danny Mandroiu completes Lincoln City move

DANNY MANDROIU HAS completed his move to Lincoln City, the League One club have confirmed.

Earlier this week, Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley outlined that the 23-year-old had likely played his last game for the Dublin club, and having completed a medical earlier this week, Mandroiu’s transfer has now been officially announced.

No transfer fee has been confirmed, but it is understood that a low five-figure sum was agreed between the clubs, with the player’s contract at Rovers set to expire at the end of this League of Ireland season.

🤝 | We can today confirm the transfer of Danny Mandroiu to @LincolnCity_FC



We would like to thank Danny for his contribution to Shamrock Rovers over the past 18 months and we wish him all the very best in his future career. pic.twitter.com/rwZS52Rc0g — Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) July 7, 2022

Mandroiu – who joined Rovers from Dublin rivals Bohemians in December 2020 – scored 22 goals across 53 league games for the Hoops.

He is set to join up with his new Lincoln City teammates next week.

Mandroiu has been capped for Ireland at U16, U19 and U21 level, and was called into Stephen Kenny’s senior squad last year.

Earlier today, Rovers announced that teenage striker Dara McGuinness has joined Stoke City.