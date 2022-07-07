Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 22°C Thursday 7 July 2022
Advertisement

Shamrock Rovers' Danny Mandroiu completes Lincoln City move

The League One club have confirmed the signing of the 23-year-old.

By The42 Team Thursday 7 Jul 2022, 7:07 PM
25 minutes ago 370 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5811054
Danny Mandroiu.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Danny Mandroiu.
Danny Mandroiu.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

DANNY MANDROIU HAS completed his move to Lincoln City, the League One club have confirmed.

Earlier this week, Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley outlined that the 23-year-old had likely played his last game for the Dublin club, and having completed a medical earlier this week, Mandroiu’s transfer has now been officially announced.

No transfer fee has been confirmed, but it is understood that a low five-figure sum was agreed between the clubs, with the player’s contract at Rovers set to expire at the end of this League of Ireland season.

Mandroiu – who joined Rovers from Dublin rivals Bohemians in December 2020 – scored 22 goals across 53 league games for the Hoops.

He is set to join up with his new Lincoln City teammates next week.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Mandroiu has been capped for Ireland at U16, U19 and U21 level, and was called into Stephen Kenny’s senior squad last year.

Earlier today, Rovers announced that teenage striker Dara McGuinness has joined Stoke City.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie