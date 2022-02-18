Membership : Access or Sign Up
Irish U21 'keeper David Odumosu set to make switch from Drogheda to St Pat's

The ‘keeper will provide competition for on-loan Joseph Anang.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 18 Feb 2022, 3:18 PM
David Odumosu.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
GOALKEEPER DAVID ODUMOSU is set to follow his former manager Tim Clancy from Drogheda United to St Patrick’s Athletic, The42 understands. 

Odumosu was part of Drogheda’s promotion-winning team in 2020, and was shortlisted for the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Goalkeeper of the Year award. He remained at Head in the Game Park for Drogheda’s return to the Premier Division, playing 31 games. He was subsequently called into the Republic of Ireland U21 set-up for European qualifiers against Luxembourg and Montenegro. 

The goalkeeper spent part of the off-season on trial at clubs in the UK, including Bolton Wanderers, none of whom ultimately offered him a contract. Rather than return to Drogheda, he has instead joined his former manager at Richmond Park. 

Odumosu isn’t the only player to make that move ahead of the 2022 season: Mark Doyle and Joe Redmond have also reunited with Clancy at Pat’s. Odumosu will provide competition for Joseph Anang, who has been signed on loan from West Ham United. 

