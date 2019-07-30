There was a Goal of the Season contender in last night's League of Ireland game

Derry City's David Parkhouse and Shane Duggan of Waterford. Source: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

DERRY CITY EARNED a 2-0 win over Waterford at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium last night.

Candystripes striker David Parkhouse bagged both goals on the night, and his second — a stunning 30-yard strike — is worth sharing with the loyal readers of The42.

Picking the ball up inside Waterford’s half, Parkhouse cuts inside before letting fly to beat opposing goalkeeper Matthew Connor with an unstoppable effort.

Surely a Goal of the Season contender…

David Parkhouse's second goal was one of the best strikes of the season as @derrycityfc closed the gap on Bohemians by beating @WaterfordFCie #SoccRepublic pic.twitter.com/FbmdwHZCpN — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) July 30, 2019

