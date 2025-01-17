Man United legend Denis Law dies aged 84

FORMER SCOTLAND AND Manchester United striker Denis Law has died aged 84, his family has announced.

Law won two league titles with United and was a member of their European Cup-winning side under Sir Matt Busby in 1968 when they became the first English club to lift the trophy.

A short family statement read: “It is with a heavy heart that we tell you our father Denis Law has sadly passed away. He fought a tough battle but finally he is now at peace.

“We would like to thank everyone who contributed to his wellbeing and care, past and much more recently. We know how much people supported and loved him and that love was always appreciated and made the difference. Thank you.”

Law scored a total of 237 goals in 404 appearances during an 11-year spell at Old Trafford until 1973, which places him third behind Wayne Rooney and Sir Bobby Charlton on United’s all-time list.

Known as ‘The King’, Law defied his small physique to terrorise defenders with his fearless approach and electric pace during an 18-year playing career, which also included spells at first club Huddersfield, Manchester City (twice) and Torino.

Capped 55 times by Scotland – he made his senior debut aged 18 in 1958 – Law remains his country’s joint all-time leading scorer with 30 goals alongside Kenny Dalglish.

Law’s transfers from Huddersfield to Manchester City in 1960 and later moves to Italian club Torino (1961) and to Manchester United in 1962 were all British records at the time.