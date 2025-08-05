Tributes paid after the passing of former Roscommon player and Galway club winning boss Don Connellan

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid after the passing of Don Connellan, the former Roscommon footballer who recently guided Galway club Maigh Cuillinn to county and provincial senior football glory as a manager.

A native of Kilmore in Roscommon, Connellan won a Connacht senior football medal with his county in 2001 when they defeated Mayo in the final.

He enjoyed huge success as a manager with Maigh Cuillinn, guiding them to a breakthrough Gawlay title win in 2020, and backing that up with another county championship success in 2022.

They would go on to land the Connacht club championship in December 2022, defeating Sligo’s Tourlestrane in the final, before they lost out narrowly, 1-11 to 0-12, to Derry’s Glen at the 2023 All-Ireland semi-final stage in Croke Park.

Connellan was also part of the NUI Galway management team that won the 2022 Sigerson Cup.

The Maigh Cuilinn club paid tribute today to Connellan.

“It was with great sadness that we learnt of the passing of our great friend Don Connellan.

Don was involved with our senior team as a selector and then a manager over the course of seven years.

During his tenure as manager Don led us to a historic first county final in 2020, in 2022 we won the county and connacht titles before a narrow loss in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Under his guidance, he brought the team to the county final again in 2023 before stepping aside to concentrate on health issues.

While the achievements and titles are widely recognised and remarkable for our club, it is the unseen and unselfish work that we will also remember. The nights at training, the countless phone calls and messages, organising players, pitches, matches, physios, etc, but Don went beyond that.

He had a remarkable ability to manage a group while also looking after the individual. He took great satisfaction in seeing a youngster breaking through and was always on hand to support and guide.

Never a man to give the media a soundbite, he avoided reporters like they were opponents on the field. Unassuming to the last, the odd shift change at work to accommodate training would not be mentioned, asking Don to say a few words at clubhouse celebrations after a county final win would be met with a glare and then delivering exactly what was asked for, “a few words”, nothing more.

Don wasn’t for the limelight, but behind it, he was all in, on and off the pitch, an excellent manager and coach who was fiercely loyal to his team, his friends, his club, a great competitor; he simply loved the game. Leading a group of ambitious players has its challenges. Don had the skillset to navigate whatever came his way in his own quiet manner.

Away from the seniors, he would frequently offer support and guidance to the upcoming teams and players.

Away from the football, Don was a family man to the core, he liked nothing more than his time with Linda and the boys, and took great enjoyment seeing them play.

A native of Kilmore in County Roscommon, Don excelled at football for both club and county. Maigh Cuilinn was home for many years with Linda and the boys – Eoin & Conor.

Our thoughts and prayers are with them and the wider Clancy & Connellan Families.

He loved his football, but his family was his world.

Rest easy Don, you will be missed.”