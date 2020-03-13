This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Trump calls for Olympics to be pushed back and the rest of today’s postponements

US President says 12-month delay is preferable to Games taking place in front of empty stadiums.

By Garry Doyle Friday 13 Mar 2020, 9:08 AM
A woman walks past a sign promoting this summer's Olympic Games.
Image: Jae C. Hong
Image: Jae C. Hong

DONALD TRUMP HAS advised the International Olympic Committee to postpone this summer’s games for a year.

Speaking at the White House last night, the US President said: “I like that idea better than I like having empty stadiums all over the place. If you cancel it, do it a year later. That’s a better alternative rather than having it with no crowd.”

However, the International Olympic Committee are pressing ahead with their plans to host the Games in Tokyo this July.

Elsewhere in the world of sport, chaos is happening with postponements announced not just in Ireland but throughout the globe.

Yesterday, the GAA, FAI, IRFU, Pro14 called a suspension to all its games. Meanwhile, Irish racing will take place behind closed doors until 27 March.

This is what has happened today.

• FFR have suspended all amateur and schools rugby in France. LNR will meet today to decide what to do with Top 14. A suspension on all rugby would have huge implications for the Champions Cup. Ulster are due to play Toulouse on 5 April.

• Premier League bosses are meeting at 10.30am today to decide if they should suspend activity.

• The opening grand prix of the Formula One season was called off after a staff member in McClaren got the coronavirus.

• Michael Conlan’s fight on St Patrick’s Day was postponed.

• Men’s tennis has been postponed for six weeks, big tournaments like Miami Open and Monte Carlo cancelled.

• In America, major league basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer have all been suspended. NCAA’s March Madness basketball tournaments have been cancelled.

