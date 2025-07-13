Donegal cruise into All-Ireland final with 20-point victory over Meath

Donegal 3-26

Meath 0-15

FOR THE FIRST time in 11 years, and for only the fourth time in the county’s history, Donegal will be part of the duo contesting on All-Ireland final day.

They qualified for that showpiece with one of the great semi-final displays of power, pace and scoring touch as they cruised past Meath with 20 points to spare.

Oisín Gallen, Ciarán Moore, and Conor O’Donnell slotted home the goals in the second half to confirm the Ulster champions passage to a final clash against Kerry.

Meath’s Ciarán Caulfield and Oisin Gallen of Donegal. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The first half saw Meath hit by setbacks. They lost their imposing midfielder Bryan Menton through injury in the 20th minute, while the nine wides they amassed and the one shot dropped short, captured the tale of a team who were forcing shots and struggling to hit full speed in attack.

Gratitude was owed to goalkeeper Billy Hogan. The Meath netminder dived to tip away an effort from Conor O’Donnell and then stopped a more clearcut opening, Hugh McFadden gathering after a Caolan McColgan attempt hit the upright, swivelling and shooting for goal, only to be blocked by the alert Hogan.

Meath’s Billy Hogan saves a shot from Hugh McFadden of Donegal. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Michael Murphy, who knocked over five points in the opening half, blazed over another opportunity off his left as Donegal’s flowing team moves unlocked the Meath defence to fashion a 0-13 to 0-8 interval advantage.

Scorers for Donegal: Michael Murphy 0-6 (1 2pt free, 0-1f), Conor O’Donnell 1-3, Oisín Gallen 1-2, Ciarán Moore 1-1, Michael Langan 0-4, Patrick McBrearty 0-3, Ciarán Thompson 0-2, Shaun Patton 0-1 (0-1 ’45), Peadar Mogan 0-1, Ryan McHugh 0-1, Shane O’Donnell 0-1, Dáire Ó Baoill 0-1.

Scorers for Meath: Eoghan Frayne 0-5 (1 2pt play, 0-1f), Keith Curtis 0-3, Ruairí Kinsella 0-3 (1 2pt play), Seán Rafferty0-1, Conor Duke 0-1, Jordan Morris 0-1, Mathew Costello 0-1 (0-1f).

Donegal

1. Shaun Patton (St. Eunan’s)

2. Finnbarr Roarty (Naomh Conaill), 3. Brendan McCole (St. Naul’s), 4. Peadar Mogan (St. Naul’s)

5. Ryan McHugh (Kilcar), 6. Eoghan Bán Gallagher (Killybegs), 7. Caolan McColgan (St Patrick’s Muff)

8. Hugh McFadden (Killybegs), 9. Michael Langan (St. Michael’s)

10. Shane O’Donnell (St. Eunan’s), 11. Ciarán Thompson (Naomh Conaill), 12. Ciarán Moore (St. Eunan’s)

13. Conor O’Donnell (Carndonagh), 14. Michael Murphy (Glenswilly), 15. Oisín Gallen (Seán Mac Cumhaills)

Subs

Meath

1. Billy Hogan (Longwood)

2. Seamus Lavin (St Peter’s, Dunboyne), 3. Seán Rafferty (Na Fianna), 4. Ronan Ryan (Summerhill)

5. Donal Keogan (Rathkenny), 6. Seán Coffey (Ballinabrackey), 7. Ciaran Caulfield (Trim)

8. Bryan Menton (Donaghmore-Ashbourne), 9. Adam O’Neill (Wolfe Tones)

10. Conor Duke (Dunshaughlin), 11. Ruairi Kinsella (Dunshaughlin), 12. Keith Curtis (Rathkenny),

13. Jordan Morris (Kingscourt Stars – Cavan), 14. Mathew Costello (Dunshaughlin), 15. Eoghan Frayne (Summerhill – captain)

Subs

21. Conor Gray (Dunshaughlin) for Menton (inj) (20)

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down)

