Dessie departs with legacy assured yet Dublin's football future looks stacked with challenges

THE THEME OF personnel departures has been a recurring one in Dessie Farrell’s post-match statements throughout 2025.

The tone was set in late January after they played Mayo in Croke Park, Farrell sharing the news that it would be ‘unlikely’ Paul Mannion and Jack McCaffrey would be involved this season.

The following week in Ballybofey, Farrell had another player availability bulletin to deliver, this time revealing that Michael Fitzsimons would not feature.

In mid-March, Farrell spoke about John Small being the latest player to move on, although his later u-turn would help soften the blow of the exodus of legends that had begun last November when midfield titans Brian Fenton and James McCarthy retired.

There was a symmetry then to the post-match events on Saturday night, Farrell’s last press conference of the year contained fresh news of another Dublin figure bowing out.

A line was being drawn, not only under Dublin’s 2025 campaign, but Farrell’s own spell in the managerial hotseat.

“It’s just come to a natural end. The overriding feeling for me now is that I will miss the people. Some of the relationships are really important to me.

“Some of those lads have been like kids to me, watching them grow up. They’re a special group and I’m very, very grateful for them and for all they’ve given.”

After six seasons as senior boss, Farrell stepping down in the wake of the loss to Tyrone was unsurprising. His term was scheduled to run out once Dublin’s interest in the championship was over, he had already informed county board chiefs earlier in the year that this would be his last.

The emotion in his voice and the warmth in his tone when talking about the Dublin players was also understandable. The relationship stretches back further than when he took the senior post in December 2019, back to the underage development teams he took charge of after his Dublin playing days ended in 2005, to the county minor and U21 teams that he regularly steered to All-Ireland finals.

Two decades of involvement forged a deep connection and helped cement Farrell’s Dublin legacy. He leaves with five All-Ireland triumphs as a manager – minor (2012), U21 (2014 and 2017), and senior (2020 and 2023).

His senior reign may be criticised for not adding more success, but the comparisons with the previous glittering era were always going to look unfavourable. The margins in their semi-final defeats of 2021 and 2022 were wafer-thin. Managing the transition from the trophy-laden Jim Gavin days was going to be difficult for whoever inherited the role of Dublin boss.

And managing the shift to the next era after Farrell’s departure is another major challenge.

It occurs at a time when Dublin’s slippage is undeniable. Saturday night was their third championship defeat of the summer, Tyrone joining Meath and Armagh in the list of conquerors. Galway knocked them out at this stage 12 months ago. Throw in the Mayo and Kerry last four victories, and Dublin have been defeated by six different counties in championship over the past five seasons. That’s in stark contrast to the run from 2013-19 when Donegal’s famous result in 2014 was the only interruption to their dominance.

The drain of players has obviously contributed to Dublin’s regression, a roll call of some of the greatest players within the county and nationally, who have shifted into retirement. Filling those sizeable voids is not straightforward. Throw in injuries like the one that wrecked Con O’Callaghan’s season, at a time when his importance to the Dublin team has never been more pronounced, and the task became harder.

Saturday night graphically illustrated Dublin’s difficulties and the scale of the challenge facing the next manager. The game was there waiting for them to take a firm grip of it, but they never did. Goal chances were not converted. Cormac Costello was denied by a Niall Morgan save and he sent another shot skidding across the goal. Niall Morgan got another critical touch to tip away a Luke Breathnach pass that was headed for a Dublin team-mate lurking at the back post, waiting to palm to the net

By keeping a clean sheet and denying Dublin the oxygen of a goal, the type of moment that has ignited the blue support in Croke Park in the past, Tyrone had taken a significant step to victory. Dublin got two points from their substitutes, but Tyrone doubled that with a four-point tally in the finale. The bench press is no longer there to get Dublin over the line.

The patient and methodical attacking play that underpinned Dublin’s success for several years does not work to the same extent since the FRC ushered in a new set of rules to transform the game. Two-pointers construct the shape of a game. Tyrone’s first three scores on Saturday night saw orange flags raised. They finished with five two-pointers, Dublin had none. They have been consistently outscored in that facet of the game all summer. Look at the some of the weekend’s big winners, Donegal fired over three of them on Saturday night, while Kerry got five from their O’Shea-Clifford double act yesterday afternoon. The game has changed and Dublin have not changed at the pace required to match it.

Who will take over? Declan Darcy, the right-hand man during Gavin’s stewardship, and Ger Brennan, who guided Louth to Leinster glory in memorable fashion last month, are two early contenders that have been suggested.

It will be a fascinating appointment. The next manager takes charge at a time when Dublin’s production line appears to have slowed. Their last All-Ireland minor title was under Farrell’s guidance in 2012, their last U20-21 success also under his watch in 2017. This year Dublin didn’t collect either of the provincial underage crowns on offer.

Farrell enjoyed brilliant success during his range of roles with Dublin teams. His legacy is assured in that regard.

The future for his replacement is stacked with challenges.

*****