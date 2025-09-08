ALL-IRELAND SENIOR CHAMPIONS Dublin lead the way on the list of nominations for the 2025 TG4 All-Star Awards.
The winners of the Brendan Martin Cup at Croke Park last month, have 12 nominees in the 45-player long list.
Runners-up Meath have ten players nominated, Division 1 league champions Kerry are next in line with seven, while Galway have six players nominated.
There are three Waterford nominees, two each for Armagh and Cork, and one apiece for Kildare, Mayo and Tipperary on the list compiled by the LGFA’s All-Star committee.
Dublin captured a seventh TG4 All-Ireland Senior title, and their second in three seasons, with victory over Meath at Croke Park in the 2025 decider.
The 2025 list of nominees includes nine players who captured All-Star Awards last year – the Galway quartet of Kate Geraghty, Nicola Ward, Ailbhe Davoren and Olivia Divilly, the Kerry trio of Aishling O’Connell, Anna Galvin and Danielle O’Leary, Armagh’s Lauren McConville and Cork’s Katie Quirke.
The All-Star team will be announced at a gala banquet at The Bonnington Dublin Hotel on Saturday 15 November.
The senior, intermediate, and junior Players’ Player of the Year Award winners will also be revealed on the night, along with the inductee into the LGFA Hall of Fame.
Champions Dublin lead the way with 12 All-Star nominations
2025 All-Star Nominees
