Hello!

5 mins ago

How’s tricks, all? Gavan Casey here, and I’ll be taking you through this evening’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final replay between Dublin and Kerry. Stick with us if you can’t make it to Croker or to a TV or radio for whatever reason — we’ll have minute-by-minute updates over the course of the game.

You can also turn on notifications for ‘Important Events’ — i.e. goals, red/black cards, etc — above.

Well, here we go again.

We’ll have team news and more build-up shortly, but for now, who do ye fancy?

