End of an era at Dundalk as long-serving midfielder Chris Shields departs

DUNDALK HAVE CONFIRMED that veteran midfielder Chris Shields, the club’s longest-serving player, will leave when the July transfer window opens.

After a hugely successful period at Oriel Park, Shields will play his final game for the Lilywhites when they host Derry City in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on Friday.

The 30-year-old moved to Dundalk from Bray Wanderers in 2012 and became a linchpin in the team that conquered Irish football under Stephen Kenny.

“After nine and a half years at Dundalk, the time has come to move on,” he said this afternoon. “A fantastic opportunity has arisen for me and it’s one – for family and football reasons – that I can’t really turn down.

“I’m a father to two young kids under the age of three and I feel it’s important that I’m there for my family and my wife, Shauna, who has been at my side during all of my time at Dundalk.”

Shields, whose Dundalk contract was due to run until the end of the 2021 season, is expected to complete a move to Northern Ireland Premiership champions Linfield.

He has played 348 times for Dundalk in all competitions while winning an abundance of silverware, including five Premier Division titles, three FAI Cups and three League Cups.

The Dubliner made 36 appearances for the Louth outfit in European competitions, 11 of which came in the group stages of the Europa League.

He said: “I’m lucky to have been involved in a period of real success at Oriel Park. I know we had a hiccup during my first season here back in 2012, but from then on it was a rollercoaster ride of pure joy, emotion, and success.

“There have been so many nights that I will remember forever; the first league win against Cork City in 2014, sealing the title in Tallaght in 2015, the night against BATE in Tallaght in 2016 when everyone was dancing in the rain, the atmosphere during five FAI Cup finals at the Aviva Stadium and the quietness of a sixth in 2020.

“My family have been here for every league win, every cup win and every cup loss. The club has been a massive part of all of our lives. Dundalk is a special place, and not only have I gained friends for life, but my wife has also gained friends for life, and my mother and father have gained friends for life.

“Whenever my dad comes up for a game, he walks around town waving at people like he’s the Lord Mayor of Dundalk – even though he would go and watch it on the telly in The Jockey’s as he was too nervous coming to the ground!

“My mother has travelled the length and breadth of the country, and she’s been on two or three unbelievable trips to Europe. She was lucky to see us win a game against Hajduk Split in Croatia, and she saw us come within the skin of our teeth of qualifying for the Champions League in Warsaw in 2016. It was a proud moment having her in the stands on those occasions.

“Then my wife Shauna, who has been with me from 2012 to this day. She is probably the only one who sees me experience the extreme highs and the ultimate lows that football throws at you. I’m proud to have shared every bit of success I’ve had with her. After making friendships that you just wouldn’t make at any other club, she will miss Dundalk as much as I will.

“When a club enjoys lots of success, there are plenty of variables, but I am lucky enough to have been a constant, which is nice. When I was at Bray Wanderers, I would never have imagined the success I would go on to have and I probably take it for granted now.

“When I leave, I will probably only really appreciate the teams, players, and managers I’ve played with and the great people I’ve been around. It makes it that extra bit special when you’re winning things with people you are very fond of.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“I’m sure I’ll shed a few tears when I play my last game against Derry City at Oriel Park on Friday night. It will be very hard to mask my emotions. I always used to sign off with a little wave to my family in the main stand and it will hit me when I do it for the final time on Friday.

“I’d like to thank Jim Magilton [Dundalk sporting director] and Bill Hulsizer [chairman] for understanding my reasons for making the move and for their help in making the transition.

“Day in, day out, I see how tirelessly people work behind the scenes to achieve perfection on the pitch at Oriel Park and I know that success will come back to the club. Vinny Perth [manager] has come in to steady the ship and I know that he and the players in the dressing room will do that.

“Finally, a word to the fans. When I came to Dundalk, I was a 21-year-old who was made captain of a huge and great club. I had a lot on my shoulders and I probably didn’t react that well in my first season here, but I would hope that I’ve managed to win some of you around!

“I absolutely loved living in Dundalk. It’s a one-team town and those places are special. You walk past fans and you get to know everyone on first-name terms. They’ll still abuse you over the wall, but they’ll also still have a friendly chat with you in a coffee shop in town the next day.

“I fell in love with the club, I fell in love with the town and I’ll never forget my time here. It has been one hell of a ride, and I have loved every single minute of it.”