'Committed to keeping stability in daily lives and homes' - Dundalk and Shelbourne honour player contracts

DUNDALK HAVE confirmed that staff contracts will be honoured after the postponement of the SSE Airtricity League season.

These are extremely uncertain times for Irish football clubs, with Cork City announcing that they will stop paying wages after this week, while Sligo Rovers revealed that they are temporarily laying off management, players and administrative staff.

However, Premier Division champions Dundalk, who are owned by US investment firm Peak6, released a statement to say they are in a position to continue payment.

Bohemians also did something similar on Sunday, despite the fact that matches won’t return until 19 June at the earliest due to the spread of coronavirus.

“We are proud of all of your efforts thus far to instil a sense of stability and community as Covid-19 continues to spread around the world,” the statement from Dundalk reads.

“The world is a very different place than it was a year ago, a month ago and even a few weeks ago. Times like these bring uncertainty and stress to us all.

“Although these are stressful times, the Board of Directors would like to make sure that no member of Dundalk FC is stressed about losing their job and wages. You will all continue to be paid and the Board of Directors is committed to keeping stability in your daily lives and homes as we all get through this difficult time.”

Shelbourne during their game away to Cork City this season. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Meanwhile, Shelbourne have said that they have honoured player and staff contracts, with CEO David O’Connor adding that they will seek to continue to do so in the future.

One potential source of funds will be the club’s new Patreon service, which was launched this morning.

Shels fans will be able to avail of exclusive podcast (hosted by EirSport’s Shane Dawson and broadcaster Darren Cleary), video and archive material for a monthly fee of €5 or €15 depending on the membership tier they choose.

The Covid-19 coronavirus crisis has left the country, along with the rest of the world, facing its biggest challenge in decades, with many of our supporters losing their jobs, and leaving the vulnerable in our society exposed,” Shelbourne’s statement reads.

“While football pales in significance to these matters, it also has a role to play in society and CEO David O’Connor says he is “proud” that the club has met its financial obligations to its staff and players in the aftermath of the suspension of the League of Ireland.

“We’re still awaiting full confirmation from the government support structures, that hopefully will be available to us to utilise, and until that’s made 100% clear, we’ll just have to treat it on a day-to-day basis,” added O’Connor.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!