This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 24 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Committed to keeping stability in daily lives and homes' - Dundalk and Shelbourne honour player contracts

Shels have also announced news of a new Patreon service for fans today.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 24 Mar 2020, 2:32 PM
1 hour ago 729 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5056037
The Dundalk players celebrate a goal from Jordan Flores.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
The Dundalk players celebrate a goal from Jordan Flores.
The Dundalk players celebrate a goal from Jordan Flores.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

DUNDALK HAVE confirmed that staff contracts will be honoured after the postponement of the SSE Airtricity League season. 

These are extremely uncertain times for Irish football clubs, with Cork City announcing that they will stop paying wages after this week, while Sligo Rovers revealed that they are temporarily laying off management, players and administrative staff

However, Premier Division champions Dundalk, who are owned by US investment firm Peak6, released a statement to say they are in a position to continue payment.

Bohemians also did something similar on Sunday, despite the fact that matches won’t return until 19 June at the earliest due to the spread of coronavirus. 

“We are proud of all of your efforts thus far to instil a sense of stability and community as Covid-19 continues to spread around the world,” the statement from Dundalk reads.

“The world is a very different place than it was a year ago, a month ago and even a few weeks ago. Times like these bring uncertainty and stress to us all.

“Although these are stressful times, the Board of Directors would like to make sure that no member of Dundalk FC is stressed about losing their job and wages. You will all continue to be paid and the Board of Directors is committed to keeping stability in your daily lives and homes as we all get through this difficult time.”

shelbourne-players-celebrate-their-sides-goal Shelbourne during their game away to Cork City this season. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Meanwhile, Shelbourne have said that they have honoured player and staff contracts, with CEO David O’Connor adding that they will seek to continue to do so in the future. 

One potential source of funds will be the club’s new Patreon service, which was launched this morning. 

Shels fans will be able to avail of exclusive podcast (hosted by EirSport’s Shane Dawson and broadcaster Darren Cleary), video and archive material for a monthly fee of €5 or €15 depending on the membership tier they choose. 

The Covid-19 coronavirus crisis has left the country, along with the rest of the world, facing its biggest challenge in decades, with many of our supporters losing their jobs, and leaving the vulnerable in our society exposed,” Shelbourne’s statement reads.

“While football pales in significance to these matters, it also has a role to play in society and CEO David O’Connor says he is “proud” that the club has met its financial obligations to its staff and players in the aftermath of the suspension of the League of Ireland.

“We’re still awaiting full confirmation from the government support structures, that hopefully will be available to us to utilise, and until that’s made 100% clear, we’ll just have to treat it on a day-to-day basis,” added O’Connor.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie