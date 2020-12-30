BE PART OF THE TEAM

Elite sport continues but golf, tennis and gyms affected by new restrictions

The government has announced a return to Level 5 lockdown to combat the spread of Covid-19.

By The42 Team Wednesday 30 Dec 2020, 6:56 PM
Rory Scannell pictured during a Munster training session yesterday at the University of Limerick.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE HEIGHTENED RESTRICTIONS put in place this evening by the government won’t prevent elite sport from taking place, but golf, tennis and gym enthusiasts will be affected by the new measures aimed at tackling the spread of Covid-19.

As was the case following the announcement of 22 December, elite and professional sport can continue behind closed doors during the new Level 5 lockdown, which will last until 31 January at least. Horse racing, greyhound racing and approved equestrian events have also been given the go-ahead.

It’s particularly good news for fans of rugby ahead of another round of Guinness Pro14 fixtures this weekend. Ulster are due to host Munster in Belfast on Saturday (5.15pm), with Connacht making the trip to Dublin to take on Leinster (7.35pm).

All underage and amateur sports must shut down, with no group exercise activities – whether indoor or outdoor – permitted. Meeting with people from one other household for outdoor exercise will be allowed.

Despite being cleared to continue last week, both golf and tennis must now stop. Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools are to shut from close of business tomorrow. Exercise and dance classes are also prohibited.

