IRELAND’S ELLEN WALSHE has added a silver medal to bronze at the first stop of the World Aquatics World Cup in Carmel, USA.
The Templeogue swimmer, who won bronze in the 200m butterfly in a new Irish record of 2:05.07 on Friday, claimed silver in the 400m individual medley on Saturday night.
Walshe, an Olympic finalist in the 400m individual medley (50m), was in medal contention throughout the race, but a 1:01.32 freestyle leg, the joint fastest in the field, saw her secure her second medal of the weekend in 4:28.47.
Great Britain’s Abbie Wood won gold in 4:27.14, while bronze went to Australia’s Ella Ramsay in 4:30.25.
Advertisement
Mona McSharry continued her fine form with a fourth-place finish in the 100m breaststroke. The Olympic bronze medallist was just .33 of a second outside the medals in 1:04.16 and .24 outside of her 2021 Irish record of 1:03.92.
The final day of racing in Indiana will see Walshe double up in the 100m butterfly and 200m Individual Medley while McSharry returns for the 50m breaststroke.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ireland's Walshe wins World Cup silver in USA
IRELAND’S ELLEN WALSHE has added a silver medal to bronze at the first stop of the World Aquatics World Cup in Carmel, USA.
The Templeogue swimmer, who won bronze in the 200m butterfly in a new Irish record of 2:05.07 on Friday, claimed silver in the 400m individual medley on Saturday night.
Walshe, an Olympic finalist in the 400m individual medley (50m), was in medal contention throughout the race, but a 1:01.32 freestyle leg, the joint fastest in the field, saw her secure her second medal of the weekend in 4:28.47.
Great Britain’s Abbie Wood won gold in 4:27.14, while bronze went to Australia’s Ella Ramsay in 4:30.25.
Mona McSharry continued her fine form with a fourth-place finish in the 100m breaststroke. The Olympic bronze medallist was just .33 of a second outside the medals in 1:04.16 and .24 outside of her 2021 Irish record of 1:03.92.
The final day of racing in Indiana will see Walshe double up in the 100m butterfly and 200m Individual Medley while McSharry returns for the 50m breaststroke.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
ellen walshe Ireland Swimming