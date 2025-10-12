More Stories
Ellen Walshe (file photo). Andrea Masini/INPHO
FreeSwimming

Ireland's Walshe wins World Cup silver in USA

Mona McSharry finished fourth in the 100m breaststroke.
10.47am, 12 Oct 2025

IRELAND’S ELLEN WALSHE has added a silver medal to bronze at the first stop of the World Aquatics World Cup in Carmel, USA.

The Templeogue swimmer, who won bronze in the 200m butterfly in a new Irish record of 2:05.07 on Friday, claimed silver in the 400m individual medley on Saturday night.

Walshe, an Olympic finalist in the 400m individual medley (50m), was in medal contention throughout the race, but a 1:01.32 freestyle leg, the joint fastest in the field, saw her secure her second medal of the weekend in 4:28.47.

Great Britain’s Abbie Wood won gold in 4:27.14, while bronze went to Australia’s Ella Ramsay in 4:30.25.

Mona McSharry continued her fine form with a fourth-place finish in the 100m breaststroke. The Olympic bronze medallist was just .33 of a second outside the medals in 1:04.16 and .24 outside of her 2021 Irish record of 1:03.92.

The final day of racing in Indiana will see Walshe double up in the 100m butterfly and 200m Individual Medley while McSharry returns for the 50m breaststroke.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie