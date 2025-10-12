Ireland's Walshe wins World Cup silver in USA

IRELAND’S ELLEN WALSHE has added a silver medal to bronze at the first stop of the World Aquatics World Cup in Carmel, USA.

The Templeogue swimmer, who won bronze in the 200m butterfly in a new Irish record of 2:05.07 on Friday, claimed silver in the 400m individual medley on Saturday night.

Walshe, an Olympic finalist in the 400m individual medley (50m), was in medal contention throughout the race, but a 1:01.32 freestyle leg, the joint fastest in the field, saw her secure her second medal of the weekend in 4:28.47.

Great Britain’s Abbie Wood won gold in 4:27.14, while bronze went to Australia’s Ella Ramsay in 4:30.25.

Advertisement

Mona McSharry continued her fine form with a fourth-place finish in the 100m breaststroke. The Olympic bronze medallist was just .33 of a second outside the medals in 1:04.16 and .24 outside of her 2021 Irish record of 1:03.92.

The final day of racing in Indiana will see Walshe double up in the 100m butterfly and 200m Individual Medley while McSharry returns for the 50m breaststroke.