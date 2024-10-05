Easterby makes 11 changes for Emerging Ireland clash with Western Force

EMERGING IRELAND HEAD coach Simon Easterly has rung the changes for tomorrow’s clash with Western Force [KO 12pm Irish time, live on SuperSport and IrishRugby+]

Emerging Ireland opened their three-match Tour of South Africa with a 36-24 victory over The Pumas on Wednesday, and Easterby makes 11 changes the XV for Sunday’s second game in Bloemfontein.

Captain Alex Kendellen, Sam Prendergast, Cormac Izuchukwu and Sean O’Brien are the four players retained.

Advertisement

Leinster youngster Prendergast starts at 10 once again, while the impressive Izuchukwu shifts to the second row on this occasion. Ireland Sevens Olympian Chay Mullins is among those to come into the starting team.

“The squad has really embraced the opportunity to represent their country since our arrival in South Africa and we are expecting another big step up on Sunday,” said Easterby.

“Western Force got off to a flier on Wednesday night against the Cheetahs and it is clear that they are a well-drilled side with a lot of quality. The earlier kick off time presents a new challenge, but this is exactly the kind of test we want for the squad.

“We have freshened up the team this weekend, with a number of replacements from the midweek game getting their first starts, and there are other new faces coming into the panel for the first time. This freshness will give the squad some energy and there has been a good intensity to training, which I’m pleased about.

“The players are focused and excited about Sunday’s game and we’re hopeful of further signs of progression.”

Emerging Ireland (v Western Force)

15. Andrew Osborne (Naas RFC/Leinster)

14. Chay Mullins (Ireland Sevens/Connacht)

13. Hugh Cooney (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

12. Jude Postlethwaite (City of Armagh RFC/Ulster)

11. Sean O’Brien (Clontarf FC/Munster)

10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

9. Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC/Munster)

1. Alex Usanov (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

2. Gus McCarthy (UCD RFC/Leinster)

3. Ronan Foxe (Garryowen FC/Munster)

4. Cormac Izuchukwu (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

5. Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster)

6. Alex Soroka (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

7. Alex Kendellen (UCC RFC/Munster)(captain)

8. Sean Jansen (Connacht)

Replacements:

16. Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)

17. Scott Wilson (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

18 Jack Aungier (Clontarf FC/Connacht)

19. Evan O’Connell (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

20. Sean Edogbo (UCC RFC/Munster)

21. Cormac Foley (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

22. Charlie Tector (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

23. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht).