Advertisement
More Stories
Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish, and Declan Rice. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeSquad News

8 players withdraw from England squad ahead of games against Ireland and Greece

Villa’s Morgan Rogers has received his first England call-up.
9.06pm, 11 Nov 2024
412

LEE CARSLEY HAS handed a maiden England call-up to Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers after eight players pulled out of his final squad on Monday night.

Carsley will take charge of the team for the Nations League matches with Greece and Ireland before he hands the reins over to Thomas Tuchel.

However, the England interim boss will be without a string of senior players after Aaron Ramsdale, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Levi Colwill, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden withdrew from the squad.

It has opened the door for Rogers to receive his first senior call, while James Trafford, Tino Livramento, Jarrad Branthwaite and Jarrod Bowen have also been added to the squad, which leaves Carsley with a 23-man group.

“Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers has received his first senior call up,” a Football Association statement read.

“Jarrod Bowen and Jarrad Branthwaite along with the uncapped Tino Livramento and James Trafford have also been added to Lee Carsley’s squad.

“This follows the loss of eight players ahead of this week’s UEFA Nations League fixtures.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold, Levi Colwill, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Cole Palmer, Aaron Ramsdale, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka are all unavailable.”

Arsenal pair Rice and Saka were forced off during the second half of Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

Alexander-Arnold suffered a hamstring injury in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa but is set to return later this month.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola had expressed his bemusement at Grealish being called up despite not featuring for his club since 23 October.

Rogers’ call is reward for an excellent 12 months since joining Villa from Middlesbrough in January, with the forward scoring six times in 31 appearances.

Author
Press Association
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie