England's Woad wins Irish Open, Foster tied for 12th

ENGLAND’S LOTTIE Woad produced an impressive performance to win the Irish Open by six shots today.

The world amateur number one had held a seemingly insurmountable seven-shot lead going into the final day.

Woad finished on Sunday with a 69, leaving her 21 under par, comfortably ahead of the runner-up — Sweden’s Madelene Sagström.

New Zealand’s Amelia Garvey’s 67 on Sunday saw her finish third on 14 under par.

Anna Foster was the best-performing Irish competitor.

The Dubliner finished tied for 12th on eight under, carding a one-under 72 after Saturday’s impressive 67 put her in contention for a top-10 finish.

Canice Screene finished on two under, after a superb finale that saw her produce a joint-best of the day 66 — Spain’s Fátima Fernández Cano, who finished fifth, was the only other player to achieve this feat.

Having narrowly made the cut on Friday, Leona Maguire’s struggles continued with a 75, meaning she finished tied for 48th on even par.

Emma Fleming was the only Irish player of the 16 that started who made it to the weekend after a particularly strong opening day 69, and the UCD student finished with a 76 that left her three over par and tied for 54th.

You can view the full leaderboard here.