Woad finished on Sunday with a 69, leaving her 21 under par, comfortably ahead of the runner-up — Sweden’s Madelene Sagström.
New Zealand’s Amelia Garvey’s 67 on Sunday saw her finish third on 14 under par.
Anna Foster was the best-performing Irish competitor.
The Dubliner finished tied for 12th on eight under, carding a one-under 72 after Saturday’s impressive 67 put her in contention for a top-10 finish.
Canice Screene finished on two under, after a superb finale that saw her produce a joint-best of the day 66 — Spain’s Fátima Fernández Cano, who finished fifth, was the only other player to achieve this feat.
Having narrowly made the cut on Friday, Leona Maguire’s struggles continued with a 75, meaning she finished tied for 48th on even par.
Emma Fleming was the only Irish player of the 16 that started who made it to the weekend after a particularly strong opening day 69, and the UCD student finished with a 76 that left her three over par and tied for 54th.
England's Woad wins Irish Open, Foster tied for 12th
You can view the full leaderboard here.
