Tuesday 17 March, 2020
Women's Euro 2021 set to be rescheduled after Euro 2020 postponement

Ireland are on track to qualify for the tournament which was due to be hosted by England next summer.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 17 Mar 2020, 4:03 PM
1 hour ago 526 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5049136

WITH CONFIRMATION THAT Euro 2020 has been postponed until 2021, it’s highly likely that the Women’s Euro 2021 will be impacted and “rescheduled”.

katie-mccabe-and-vera-pauw-celebrate-winning Ireland captain Katie McCabe and manager Vera Pauw. Source: Filip Filipovic/INPHO

Uefa representatives today met with various stakeholders on a video conference to discuss European football’s response to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Euro 2020 was scheduled to take place in 12 cities across Europe — including Dublin — from 12 June to 12 July 2020, but the proposed new dates are 11 June to 11 July 2021. 

The FAI reports that the conference from Nyon heard the following:

As a result of the deferral, Uefa Women’s Euro 2021, the 2022 Fifa World Cup Qualifiers planned for June 2021 and the 2021 Uefa European Under-21 Championships will all be rescheduled.

Uefa are yet to confirm the switch — “decisions on dates for other Uefa competitions, whether club or national team for men or women, will be taken and announced in due course,” they write — but the Polish FA are among others saying Women’s Euro 2021 will be rescheduled. It’s being reported it may move to 2022.

The tournament, hosted by England, was due to start on 7 July 2021 at Old Trafford — and to run until 1 August.

Ireland are currently on track to qualify, and should they get there, it would come as their first-ever major tournament.

Recent victories over Greece and Montenegro powered Vera Pauw’s side to the top of Group I, though they are yet to play group favourites Germany (home and away) and second seeds Ukraine away.

The group winners and three best second-placed sides qualify automatically, with the six other runners-up heading for play-offs.

The Girls In Green were due to face Germany in April, though uncertainty reigns with “all Uefa competitions and matches, including friendlies, for club and national teams, men and women, have been put on hold until further notice” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham also noted:

“We will be considering the implications for all England teams and our organisation over the coming days, including any implications on the date of the 2021 Women’s Euro which we are very proud to be hosting.” 

