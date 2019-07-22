This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Shamrock Rovers drawn with Austria Wien if they can progress in Europa League

The Hoops are the only SSE Airtricity League side remaining in the competition, but Dundalk may yet drop in from the Champions League.

By Ben Blake Monday 22 Jul 2019, 1:38 PM
1 hour ago 1,387 Views No Comments
Jack Byrne leads the celebrations after the Hoops knocked out SK Brann.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE discovered their potential opponent for the third qualifying round of the Europa League. 

Stephen Bradley’s side came through the first hurdle last week, claiming a 4-3 aggregate victory over Norwegian club SK Brann

That earned the Hoops, currently second in the Premier Division table after last night’s 7-0 demolition of UCD at Tallaght Stadium, a second-round meeting with Apollon Limassol. 

The first leg of that tie is at home this coming Thursday (8pm). 

And if Rovers manage to overcome the Cypriot side, they would take on Austria Wien in the third qualifying round. 

Earlier today, Dundalk discovered their Champions League qualifying path which sees them pitted against FK Sutjeska of Montenegro or Cypriot side APOEL in event of progression past Qarabag. 

However, if Vinny Perth’s men lose out to the Azerbaijani outfit, they will drop into the Europa League third qualifying round and take on either Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) or Feronikeli (Kosovo). 

The dates for the third round are 8 August (first leg) and 15 August (second leg). 

Here’s the draw in full: 

El third full 1 Source: Uefa.com

El third full 2 Source: Uefa.com

