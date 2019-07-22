Shamrock Rovers drawn with Austria Wien if they can progress in Europa League

Jack Byrne leads the celebrations after the Hoops knocked out SK Brann.

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE discovered their potential opponent for the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

Stephen Bradley’s side came through the first hurdle last week, claiming a 4-3 aggregate victory over Norwegian club SK Brann.

That earned the Hoops, currently second in the Premier Division table after last night’s 7-0 demolition of UCD at Tallaght Stadium, a second-round meeting with Apollon Limassol.

The first leg of that tie is at home this coming Thursday (8pm).

And if Rovers manage to overcome the Cypriot side, they would take on Austria Wien in the third qualifying round.

Earlier today, Dundalk discovered their Champions League qualifying path which sees them pitted against FK Sutjeska of Montenegro or Cypriot side APOEL in event of progression past Qarabag.

However, if Vinny Perth’s men lose out to the Azerbaijani outfit, they will drop into the Europa League third qualifying round and take on either Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) or Feronikeli (Kosovo).

The dates for the third round are 8 August (first leg) and 15 August (second leg).

Here’s the draw in full:

Source: Uefa.com

