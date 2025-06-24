The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Fickou to captain youthful France squad for tour of New Zealand
GAEL FICKOU WILL captain an inexperienced France squad for their tour of New Zealand this summer, the French rugby federation announced on Tuesday.
The reigning Six Nations champions will be missing many senior players for the tour, such as Gregory Alldritt.
Coach Fabien Galthie has called up 37 players for the three matches against New Zealand on 5, 12 and 19 July.
However, the list will likely grow by up to five additional players following Saturday’s Top 14 final between Toulouse and Bordeaux-Begles.
Fickou skippered the side for the friendly victory over England last weekend, and, with 94 caps, the Racing 92 centre is the most experienced active French player.
For the tour of New Zealand, where France have not beaten the All Blacks since 2009, the 31-year-old will be tasked with bringing experience to a squad featuring 28 players with fewer than 10 caps.
Fickou will be joined by other international veterans including prop Rabah Slimani and second row Romain Taofifenua.
But a number of others are absent such as forwards Alldritt, Paul Boudehent and Jean-Baptiste Gros — either through injury or the decision to rest them.
The squad could be bolstered with the addition of the likes of Romain Ntamack, Thomas Ramos, Thibaud Flament, Damian Penaud and Louis Bielle-Biarrey from the two Top 14 finalists.
Some of these players could fly to the southern hemisphere after the final if they have not already used up the quota of 2,000 minutes played over the whole season set by the national team.
However, Galthie has been able to count on the players from defeated semi-finalists Bayonne and Toulon, notably Bayonne fly-half Joris Segonds, Toulon flanker Esteban Abadie and winger Gabin Villiere.
France squad for New Zealand tour
Forwards (21)
Backs (16)
Six Nations France New Zealand Rugby Test matches