Here's the Gaelic football rules that the FRC have called to be modified

THE GAA’S FOOTBALL Review Committee have called for specific rules to be modified along with the rule enhancements they brought in this year to be retained in full.

The FRC has today delivered their final report as they evaluate the Gaelic football changes trialled this season at inter-county and club level.

Advertisement

They propose the retention of the enhancements adopted at the outset of this season and those that were amended during the 2025 inter-county competitions.

The GAA’s Special Congress takes place on Saturday 4 October in Croke Park, where a vote will take place on the retention of the rule changes and the modifications.

The FRC have also called for the following rules to be modified:

Penalising early movement by players before 1v1 throw-ins.

Changing the kick-out mark delay penalty from a throw-in to a free kick.

Clarifying enforcement of solo and go distance.

Introducing a black card for jersey-pulling in goal-scoring situations.

Extending penalty awards for cynical fouls in goal-scoring situations to club competitions.

Clarifying conditions for two-point scores when touched by the opposition.

Empowering neutral sideline officials to report foul play.

The FRC also want to see the establishment of a Gaelic Football Expert Advisory Group, supported by the Games Intelligence Unit, to monitor trends and advise the Standing Committee on Playing Rules in order to better inform future decisions.

The FRC’s final report can be read in full here.