Here's this week's GAA inter-county schedule and TV coverage

THE SEMI-FINALS in the All-Ireland senior football championship take centre stage in Croke Park this weekend.
Kerry take on Tyrone on Saturday evening, a repeat of their 2021 clash at this stage of the competition. Then on Sunday it’s Meath against Donegal in a novel semi-final pairing.
Saturday also sees the Tailteann Cup final between Kildare and Limerick.
The All-Ireland junior football championship also takes place this weekend with semi-final ties on Friday night and the final on Sunday at Croke Park, while there’s also intermediate and junior action across camogie and ladies football this weekend.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
*****
Advertisement
Friday 11 July
All-Ireland junior football semi-finals
New York v Warwickshire, Abbottstown GAA Centre of Excellence, 5pm – Spórt TG4 YouTube.
Kilkenny v London, Abbottstown GAA Centre of Excellence, 7pm – Spórt TG4 YouTube.
*****
Saturday 12 July
All-Ireland senior football semi-final
Kerry v Tyrone, Croke Park, 5pm – RTÉ 2 and BBC NI.
Tailteann Cup final
Kildare v Limerick, Croke Park, 2.30pm – RTÉ 2.
All-Ireland intermediate camogie semi-finals
Antrim v Offaly, Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge, 1pm.
Kerry v Down, Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge, 3pm.
All-Ireland U23 camogie final
Cork v Galway, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 2pm.
All-Ireland ladies football senior relegation play-off
Donegal v Leitrim, Kilcoyne Park, Tubbercurry, 2pm – Spórt TG4 YouTube.
*****
Sunday 13 July
All-Ireland senior football semi-final
Meath v Donegal, Croke Park, 4pm – RTÉ 2 and BBC NI.
All-Ireland junior football final
New York/Warwickshire v Kilkenny/London, Croke Park, 1.30pm – Spórt TG4 YouTube.
All-Ireland ladies football championship
Intermediate semi-finals
Laois v Monaghan, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, 2pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.
Westmeath v Tyrone, Avant Money Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, 2pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.
Junior semi-finals
Louth v Longford, St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 2pm – Spórt TG4 YouTube.
Antrim v Sligo, St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 4pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Here's this week's GAA inter-county schedule and TV coverage
THE SEMI-FINALS in the All-Ireland senior football championship take centre stage in Croke Park this weekend.
Kerry take on Tyrone on Saturday evening, a repeat of their 2021 clash at this stage of the competition. Then on Sunday it’s Meath against Donegal in a novel semi-final pairing.
Saturday also sees the Tailteann Cup final between Kildare and Limerick.
The All-Ireland junior football championship also takes place this weekend with semi-final ties on Friday night and the final on Sunday at Croke Park, while there’s also intermediate and junior action across camogie and ladies football this weekend.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
*****
Friday 11 July
All-Ireland junior football semi-finals
*****
Saturday 12 July
All-Ireland senior football semi-final
Tailteann Cup final
All-Ireland intermediate camogie semi-finals
All-Ireland U23 camogie final
All-Ireland ladies football senior relegation play-off
*****
Sunday 13 July
All-Ireland senior football semi-final
All-Ireland junior football final
All-Ireland ladies football championship
Intermediate semi-finals
Junior semi-finals
*****
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Donegal GAA Gaelic Football Kerry Meath Plan Ahead Tyrone