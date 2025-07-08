Advertisement
Kerry's Paudie Clifford and Tyrone's Conor Meyler. James Crombie/INPHO
Here's this week's GAA inter-county schedule and TV coverage

Croke Park showdowns will command the interest.
2.48pm, 8 Jul 2025

THE SEMI-FINALS in the All-Ireland senior football championship take centre stage in Croke Park this weekend.

Kerry take on Tyrone on Saturday evening, a repeat of their 2021 clash at this stage of the competition. Then on Sunday it’s Meath against Donegal in a novel semi-final pairing.

Saturday also sees the Tailteann Cup final between Kildare and Limerick.

The All-Ireland junior football championship also takes place this weekend with semi-final ties on Friday night and the final on Sunday at Croke Park, while there’s also intermediate and junior action across camogie and ladies football this weekend.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

*****

Friday 11 July

All-Ireland junior football semi-finals

  • New York v Warwickshire, Abbottstown GAA Centre of Excellence, 5pm – Spórt TG4 YouTube.
  • Kilkenny v London, Abbottstown GAA Centre of Excellence, 7pm – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

*****

Saturday 12 July

All-Ireland senior football semi-final

  • Kerry v Tyrone, Croke Park, 5pm – RTÉ 2 and BBC NI.

Tailteann Cup final

  • Kildare v Limerick, Croke Park, 2.30pm – RTÉ 2.

All-Ireland intermediate camogie semi-finals

  • Antrim v Offaly, Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge, 1pm.
  • Kerry v Down, Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge, 3pm.

All-Ireland U23 camogie final

  • Cork v Galway, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 2pm.

All-Ireland ladies football senior relegation play-off

  • Donegal v Leitrim, Kilcoyne Park, Tubbercurry, 2pm – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

*****

Sunday 13 July

All-Ireland senior football semi-final

  • Meath v Donegal, Croke Park, 4pm – RTÉ 2 and BBC NI.

All-Ireland junior football final

  • New York/Warwickshire v Kilkenny/London, Croke Park, 1.30pm – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

All-Ireland ladies football championship

Intermediate semi-finals

  • Laois v Monaghan, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, 2pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.
  • Westmeath v Tyrone, Avant Money Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, 2pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Junior semi-finals

  • Louth v Longford, St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 2pm – Spórt TG4 YouTube.
  • Antrim v Sligo, St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 4pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

*****

