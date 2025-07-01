Here's this week's GAA inter-county schedule and TV coverage

THE SEMI-FINALS in the All-Ireland senior hurling championship take centre stage in Croke Park this weekend.

Munster champions Cork face Dublin on Saturday evening, a repeat of their 2013 clash at this stage of the competition.

Then on Sunday it’s Leinster kingpins Kilkenny against Tipperary, the teams meeting for the first time in championship since the 2019 All-Ireland final.

The All-Ireland minor football decider on Sunday in Newbridge sees Kerry take on Tyrone.

There are two All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-finals on this weekend, one on either day in Croke Park, while the four All-Ireland senior ladies football quarter-finals are also down for decision.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

*****

Saturday 5 July

All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final

Cork v Dublin, Croke Park, 5pm – RTÉ 2 and BBC NI.

All-Ireland camogie championships

Senior quarter-final

Clare v Waterford, Croke Park, 2.30pm – RTÉ 2.

Intermediate quarter-finals

Offaly v Carlow, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm

Down v Meath, Venue and Time TBC.

Intermediate relegation final

Kildare v Westmeath, Kiltale, 2pm.

Premier Junior Round 5

Armagh v Laois, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 2pm.

Wicklow v Louth, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 2pm.

Roscommon v Tyrone, St Aidan’s GAA, Ballyforan, 2pm.

All-Ireland ladies football championship

Senior quarter-finals

Dublin v Cork, Parnell Park, 1.15pm – TG4.

Galway v Waterford, Tuam Stadium, 3.15pm – TG4.

Kerry v Kildare, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 7.30pm – TG4.

Senior relegation play-offs

Donegal v Armagh, Stewartstown Harps GFC, Tyrone, 2pm.

Mayo v Leitrim, Kilcoyne Park, Tubbercurry, 2pm.

*****

Sunday 6 July

All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final

Kilkenny v Tipperary, Croke Park, 4pm – RTÉ 2 and BBC NI.

All-Ireland minor football final

Kerry v Tyrone, Cedral St Conleth’s Newbridge, 1.30pm – TG4.

All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-final

Kilkenny v Tipperary, Croke Park, 1.30pm – RTÉ 2.

All-Ireland ladies football championship

Senior quarter-final

Meath v Tipperary, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 5.15pm – TG4.

Intermediate relegation play-off