Here's this week's GAA inter-county schedule and TV coverage
THE SEMI-FINALS in the All-Ireland senior hurling championship take centre stage in Croke Park this weekend.
Munster champions Cork face Dublin on Saturday evening, a repeat of their 2013 clash at this stage of the competition.
Then on Sunday it’s Leinster kingpins Kilkenny against Tipperary, the teams meeting for the first time in championship since the 2019 All-Ireland final.
The All-Ireland minor football decider on Sunday in Newbridge sees Kerry take on Tyrone.
There are two All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-finals on this weekend, one on either day in Croke Park, while the four All-Ireland senior ladies football quarter-finals are also down for decision.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
*****
Saturday 5 July
All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final
All-Ireland camogie championships
Senior quarter-final
Intermediate quarter-finals
Intermediate relegation final
Premier Junior Round 5
All-Ireland ladies football championship
Senior quarter-finals
Senior relegation play-offs
*****
Sunday 6 July
All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final
All-Ireland minor football final
All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-final
All-Ireland ladies football championship
Senior quarter-final
Intermediate relegation play-off
