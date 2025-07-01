Advertisement
Tipperary's John McGrath and Kilkenny's Huw Lawlor. Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Here's this week's GAA inter-county schedule and TV coverage

Croke Park showdowns will command the interest.
4.12pm, 1 Jul 2025

THE SEMI-FINALS in the All-Ireland senior hurling championship take centre stage in Croke Park this weekend.

Munster champions Cork face Dublin on Saturday evening, a repeat of their 2013 clash at this stage of the competition.

Then on Sunday it’s Leinster kingpins Kilkenny against Tipperary, the teams meeting for the first time in championship since the 2019 All-Ireland final.

The All-Ireland minor football decider on Sunday in Newbridge sees Kerry take on Tyrone.

There are two All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-finals on this weekend, one on either day in Croke Park, while the four All-Ireland senior ladies football quarter-finals are also down for decision.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Saturday 5 July

All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final

  • Cork v Dublin, Croke Park, 5pm – RTÉ 2 and BBC NI.

All-Ireland camogie championships

Senior quarter-final

  • Clare v Waterford, Croke Park, 2.30pm – RTÉ 2.

Intermediate quarter-finals

  • Offaly v Carlow, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm
  • Down v Meath, Venue and Time TBC.

Intermediate relegation final

  • Kildare v Westmeath, Kiltale, 2pm.

Premier Junior Round 5

  • Armagh v Laois, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds,  2pm. 
  • Wicklow v Louth, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 2pm. 
  • Roscommon v Tyrone, St Aidan’s GAA, Ballyforan, 2pm.

All-Ireland ladies football championship

Senior quarter-finals

  • Dublin v Cork, Parnell Park, 1.15pm – TG4.
  • Galway v Waterford, Tuam Stadium, 3.15pm – TG4.
  • Kerry v Kildare, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 7.30pm – TG4.

Senior relegation play-offs

  • Donegal v Armagh, Stewartstown Harps GFC, Tyrone, 2pm.
  • Mayo v Leitrim, Kilcoyne Park, Tubbercurry, 2pm.

Sunday 6 July

All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final

  • Kilkenny v Tipperary, Croke Park, 4pm – RTÉ 2 and BBC NI.

All-Ireland minor football final

  • Kerry v Tyrone, Cedral St Conleth’s Newbridge, 1.30pm – TG4.

All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-final

  • Kilkenny v Tipperary, Croke Park, 1.30pm – RTÉ 2.

All-Ireland ladies football championship

Senior quarter-final

  • Meath v Tipperary, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 5.15pm – TG4.

Intermediate relegation play-off

  • Offaly v Wicklow, Carlow GAA Centre of Excellence, Fenagh, 2pm.
