GAA confirm fixture details for All-Ireland SFC Round 3 group games

THE GAA HAVE confirmed the fixture details for the final round of group games in the All-Ireland senior football championship.

The high-profile encounters see Dublin facing Derry in Newry on Saturday 14 June, while Cavan hosts the meeting of Armagh and Galway.

On Sunday 15 June, Donegal and Mayo will travel to Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon.

There are three games live on GAA+ on the Saturday, while RTÉ have two live matches on the Sunday.

Here’s the full list of fixtures in store:

Saturday 14 June

All-Ireland SFC Round 3

Group 2

Kerry v Meath, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 4.15pm.

Roscommon v Cork, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 4.15pm - GAA+.

Group 4

Galway v Armagh, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 6.30pm - GAA+ .

. Dublin v Derry, Páirc Esler, Newry, 6.30pm - GAA+.

Sunday 15 June

All-Ireland SFC Round 3

Group 1

Donegal v Mayo, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon, 4pm - RTÉ 2 .

. Tyrone v Cavan, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 4pm.

Group 3