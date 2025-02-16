Cavan rock Louth with late goals to pick up first Division 2 win

Allianz Football League

Division 1

Division 2

Division 3

Laois 0-23 Sligo 0-16

Clare 1-17 Fermanagh 1-15

Leitrim 0-7 Kildare 1-27

Offaly 4-19 Antrim 0-15

Division 4

London 0-11 Limerick 1-16

Waterford 0-9 Tipperary 1-14

Wicklow 2-15 Longford 0-12

Advertisement

Allianz Hurling League

Division 1B

Westmeath 1-19 Laois 4-18

Division 3

Mayo 1-23 Cavan 2-14

CAVAN PICKED UP the first points of their National Football League Division 2 campaign as they fired three goals past Louth in Breffni Park on Sunday afternoon.

The sides were level with 10 minutes to play before a quick-fire double gave the hosts the edge, with goals from Conor Madden and Gearóid McKiernan tilting the balance in Cavan’s favour.

In Division 3, Kildare and Offaly both extended their 100% starts to the season.

Brian Flanagan’s Lilywhites romped to a massive 23-point win in Leitrim, while Offaly racked up an impressive tally of their own, scoring 4-19 as they beat Antrim by 16 points.

Mark Barry led the way as Laois beat Sligo by seven points, 0-23 to 0-16, while Clare outfought Fermanagh down the stretch to dig out a narrow 1-17 to 1-15 win in Ennis.

In Division 4, Longford and Waterford both remain winless after defeats to Wicklow and Tipperary respectively.

Meanwhile in Ruislip, Andrew Meade’s first-minute strike was the only goal of the afternoon as Limerick beat London 1-16 to 0-11.

In the National Hurling League, Laois made light of PJ Scully’s red card and racked up an impressive 4-18 as they beat Westmeath in the battle of Division 1B’s winless sides, while in Division 3, Mayo were six-point winners over Cavan.