Here's this week's GAA inter-county schedule and TV coverage

THE MUNSTER AND Leinster senior hurling finals take centre stage in the GAA spotlight next weekend.
Saturday night’s clash of Limerick and Cork sees the home side aim to complete seven-in-a-row in Munster, while Cork chase a first title since 2018.
Sunday’s Leinster decider pits a Kilkenny team chasing six-in-a-row against a Galway team that last won out in the province in 2018.
The Joe McDonagh Cup final in Croke Park on Sunday will leave Laois take on Kildare, while there’s also action with Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-finals and All-Ireland minor quarter-finals, and group games across the All-Ireland camogie and ladies football championships.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
*****
Saturday 7 June
Munster senior hurling final
Limerick v Cork, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 6pm, (Ref: Thomas Walsh) - RTÉ 2.
Advertisement
Tailteann Cup
Preliminary quarter-finals
Offaly v New York, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm, (Ref: David Murnane) - GAA+.
Westmeath v Laois, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 5pm, (Ref: Martin McNally) - GAA+.
Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor football championship
Quarter-finals
Kerry v Cavan, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 12pm, (Ref: Niall Quinn).
Tyrone v Cork, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 1.45pm, (Ref: Christopher Ryan).
Roscommon v Louth, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 7pm, (Ref: Pat Clarke).
All-Ireland senior ladies football championship
Group 1
Galway v Tipperary, Tuam Stadium, 2pm.
Group 2
Kerry v Mayo, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 2pm.
Group 3
Meath v Armagh, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 3pm - TG4.
All-Ireland senior camogie championship
Group 1
Clare v Limerick, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 2pm.
Wexford v Tipperary, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 4pm.
Group 2
Dublin v Kilkenny, Parnell Park, 2pm.
Waterford v Derry, Venue TBC, 4pm.
*****
Sunday 8 June
Leinster senior hurling final
Kilkenny v Galway, Croke Park, 4pm, (Ref: Johnny Murphy) - RTÉ 2.
Joe McDonagh Cup final
Kildare v Laois, Croke Park, 1.45pm, (Ref: Michael Kennedy) – RTÉ 2.
Tailteann Cup
Preliminary quarter-finals
Wexford v Antrim, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 1pm, (Ref: Conor Lane).
Sligo v Carlow, Tubbercurry, 2pm, (Ref: Barry Cassidy).
Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor football championship
Quarter-finals
Offaly v Mayo, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon, 3pm, (Ref: Alan Coyne).
All-Ireland senior ladies football championship
Group 4
