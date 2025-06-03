Advertisement
Galway’s Brian Concannon with Huw Lawlor of Kilkenny. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Here's this week's GAA inter-county schedule and TV coverage

Plenty for fans to get stuck into.
2.56pm, 3 Jun 2025

THE MUNSTER AND Leinster senior hurling finals take centre stage in the GAA spotlight next weekend.

Saturday night’s clash of Limerick and Cork sees the home side aim to complete seven-in-a-row in Munster, while Cork chase a first title since 2018.

Sunday’s Leinster decider pits a Kilkenny team chasing six-in-a-row against a Galway team that last won out in the province in 2018.

The Joe McDonagh Cup final in Croke Park on Sunday will leave Laois take on Kildare, while there’s also action with Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-finals and All-Ireland minor quarter-finals, and group games across the All-Ireland camogie and ladies football championships.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

*****

Saturday 7 June

Munster senior hurling final

  • Limerick v Cork, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 6pm, (Ref: Thomas Walsh)  - RTÉ 2.

Tailteann Cup

Preliminary quarter-finals

  • Offaly v New York, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm, (Ref: David Murnane) - GAA+.
  • Westmeath v Laois, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 5pm, (Ref: Martin McNally) - GAA+.

Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor football championship

Quarter-finals

  • Kerry v Cavan, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 12pm, (Ref: Niall Quinn).
  • Tyrone v Cork, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 1.45pm, (Ref: Christopher Ryan).
  • Roscommon v Louth, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 7pm, (Ref: Pat Clarke).

All-Ireland senior ladies football championship 

Group 1

  • Galway v Tipperary, Tuam Stadium, 2pm.

Group 2

  • Kerry v Mayo, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 2pm.

Group 3

  • Meath v Armagh, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 3pm - TG4.

All-Ireland senior camogie championship

Group 1

  • Clare v Limerick, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 2pm.
  • Wexford v Tipperary, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 4pm.

Group 2

  • Dublin v Kilkenny, Parnell Park, 2pm.
  • Waterford v Derry, Venue TBC, 4pm.

*****

Sunday 8 June

Leinster senior hurling final

  • Kilkenny v Galway, Croke Park, 4pm, (Ref: Johnny Murphy) - RTÉ 2.

Joe McDonagh Cup final

  • Kildare v Laois, Croke Park, 1.45pm, (Ref: Michael Kennedy) – RTÉ 2.

Tailteann Cup

Preliminary quarter-finals

  • Wexford v Antrim, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 1pm, (Ref: Conor Lane).
  • Sligo v Carlow, Tubbercurry, 2pm, (Ref: Barry Cassidy).

Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor football championship

Quarter-finals

  • Offaly v Mayo, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon, 3pm, (Ref: Alan Coyne).

All-Ireland senior ladies football championship 

Group 4

  • Waterford v Dublin, Dungarvan, 1.30pm - TG4.
