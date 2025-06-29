The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
LIVE: Galway v Meath, All-Ireland SFC quarter-final
Galway v Meath, Croke Park, 4pm
*****
Some pre-match changes from the teams named on Friday:
Three Galway changes – Connor Gleeson, Jack Glynn and Peter Cooke all in to start. Conor Flaherty, Paul Conroy and Cillian McDaid out.
Meath bring in Mathew Costello for Cathal Hickey.
We already know the first two semi-finalists in the 2025 championship.
Donegal saw off Monaghan by six points yesterday, while Tyrone had seven to spare over Dublin.
Afternoon all and welcome along to Croke Park.
All-Ireland football quarter-final weekend, it’s Galway against Meath first up today at 1.45pm.
Later we’ll have coverage of Kerry against Armagh at 4pm.
A potentially brilliant day of football in store here.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Croke Park GAA Galway Meath Super Sunday