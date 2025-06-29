Advertisement
More Stories
Galway manager Padraic Joyce. Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
FreeLive

LIVE: Galway v Meath, All-Ireland SFC quarter-final

Who will advance to the semi-final?
1.00pm, 29 Jun 2025

Galway v Meath, Croke Park, 4pm

*****

36 mins ago 1:11PM

Some pre-match changes from the teams named on Friday:

Three Galway changes – Connor Gleeson, Jack Glynn and Peter Cooke all in to start. Conor Flaherty, Paul Conroy and Cillian McDaid out.

Meath bring in Mathew Costello for Cathal Hickey.

41 mins ago 1:06PM

Afternoon all and welcome along to Croke Park.

All-Ireland football quarter-final weekend, it’s Galway against Meath first up today at 1.45pm.

Later we’ll have coverage of Kerry against Armagh at 4pm.

A potentially brilliant day of football in store here. 

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie