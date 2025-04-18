Derry City seal most impressive win of the season away to Galway United

Galway United 2

Derry City 3

Caomhán O’Connell reports from Eamonn Deacy Park

DERRY CITY MIGHT have finally launched their season. This was their most impressive win to date and arguably their best performance.

It wasn’t without adversity either. They entered without a string of important players — Pat Hoban, Adam O’Reilly, Cameron Dummigan, Sadou Diallo and Liam Boyce just some of the absentees. They were then aggrieved by a big refereeing decision that ultimately led to the loss of their manager at half-time.

However, it was the class of Michael Duffy that really lit up a dreary evening on the Dyke Road. He was peerless on the left and had three big moments in the opening half hour. The first netted a goal, when his fierce shot could only be parried to the grateful Danny Mullen, who headed home.

Mullen played him through two minutes later, but the winger’s shot was blocked. There was nearly another trademark finish after a cut-in from the left in the 24th minute, but his shot sailed just wide.

The most impressive feat of the first half, however, was undoubtedly the acrobatics of Brian Maher, who saved brilliantly from Greg Cunningham.

The story though was the sequence before the break that started with Derry through on goal and ended with the ball in their own net.

Gavin Whyte capitalised on an unforced error from Killian Brouder. However, a flag was raised against Danny Mullen who looked little more than an offside bystander.

The visitors were still reeling at the perceived injustice when the game was levelled. A long ball by Rob Slevin made its way through to Patrick Hickey who toe-poked home for an unlikely leveller.

The drama continued during and after the break. Tiernan Lynch saw red in the tunnel. After the turnaround, his side restored their advantage when Robbie Benson made the most of space in front of the box. He curled a beauty with his right foot for 2-1.

To make matters worse for the home team, Cian Byrne picked up his second yellow in the 49th minutes. His teammates responded with defiance. Despite their numerical disadvantage, they piled forward.

It left gaps at the back, that Duffy and co looked to exploit. Eventually, one of their breaks told late on, Whyte getting another crack on goal and rifling home for 3-1.

Borden bundled home in the 97th minute but it was too little, too late.

Galway United: Watts; Esua, Slevin (Kerrigan 84), Brouder, Cunningham, Burns (Hurley 73); Byrne, Hickey, Borden; Dyer (Walsh 73), Keohane (Tollett 84)

Derry City: Maher; Boyce (Cann 75), Connolly, Holt, Todd; Thomas (McMullan 84), Winchester, Whyte, Benson, Duffy; Mullen (Patton 68)

Referee: D Toland