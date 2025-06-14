Leinster suffer injury blow ahead of URC final as Jamison Gibson-Park is ruled out

LEINSTER HAVE BEEN forced into a late change for their URC final clash with the Bulls after Jamison Gibson-Park was ruled out with injury.

🚨 Squad Update: unfortunately Jamison Gibson-Park has been ruled out this morning. Best of luck to Luke McGrath who starts and Academy scrum-half Fintan Gunne named on the bench.#LEIvBUL #NeverLessThanEverything pic.twitter.com/uxTKav1Lc0 — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) June 14, 2025

The Ireland international, who has been named in the Lions squad this summer, had been struggling for fitness in the build up to the Croke Park showdown.

Leinster confirmed that he has failed to make the starting XV and is to replaced in the team by Luke McGrath. That has had a knock-on effect with the bench as academy graduate Fintan Gunne has been drafted in.

Around 45,000 supporters are due at GAA headquarters for the 5pm start with both Leinster and the Bulls looking for their first taste of URC glory.