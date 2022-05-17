Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 17 May 2022
Hammer blow for La Rochelle as Kerr-Barlow ruled out of Champions Cup final with Leinster

‘The hand is broken, it’ll take six weeks to fix,’ the former All Black, capped 28 times, told AFP.

By AFP Tuesday 17 May 2022
Tawera Kerr-Barlow of La Rochelle (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

LA ROCHELLE suffered a hammer blow on Tuesday with news that key scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow will miss the European Champions Cup final against Leinster on 28 May with a hand injury.

“It’s a shame, it’s bad timing but that’s the life of a rugby player.

“If we get to the final of the Top 14 (on 24 June), I might be available.”

Kerr-Barlow, 31, was replaced in the 53rd minute of La Rochelle’s 20-13 semi-final win over Racing 92.

The absence of the 2015 Rugby World Cup winner, who has been at La Rochelle since 2017, will offer up a window of opportunity for either Arthur Retiere, who came on the semi-final, or Thomas Berjon.

Another casualty from the semi-final held in the northern French city of Lens was Racing’s Scotland fly-half Finn Russell.

The Scot sustained a twisted knee and will be out for two weeks, with Racing still also in the running to make the Top 14 playoffs.

– © AFP 2022

AFP

