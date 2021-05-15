BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 15 May 2021
Advertisement

Here is every Irish player set to be involved in the EFL play-offs

Conor Hourihane and Aiden McGeady are among the individuals expected to feature.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 15 May 2021, 9:00 AM
40 minutes ago 808 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5437162
Aiden McGeady (file pic).
Image: PA
Aiden McGeady (file pic).
Aiden McGeady (file pic).
Image: PA

Championship

Shane Long and Mark Travers will both likely be involved as Bournemouth host Brentford in Monday’s first leg.

Neither of the two players are expected to start. Travers has been backup goalkeeper this season, while 34-year-old Southampton loanee Long’s recent appearances have come from the substitutes’ bench.

Ireland U21 international Gavin Kilkenny is unlikely to be involved, having made just one Championship appearance this season.

Cork-born midfielder Conor Hourihane has excelled since joining Swansea on loan from Aston Villa, scoring five times after moving there in January, and will almost certainly feature against former club Barnsley on Monday.

Galway-born Irish international Ryan Manning could also be involved.

League One

Olamide Shodipo, Mark Sykes, Liam Kelly, Anthony Forde and Luke McNally are all on the books at Oxford, with Sykes and Shodipo the likeliest of that group of players to start in their game against Blackpool on Tuesday.

There is plenty of Irish interest in the other semi-final as well. Aiden McGeady and Aiden O’Brien are set to be involved, as Sunderland travel to Lincoln on Wednesday.

McGeady, in particular, is a key player for the Black Cats, having made the League One team of the season.

Another attacking midfielder, Anthony Scully, is an important player for Lincoln, having contributed 17 goals in all competitions so far this season.

On the other hand, Southampton-linked teenager Sean Roughan is not expected to feature, but will no doubt be watching the game with interest, as will Ireland U21 international Zach Elbouzedi, who has spent the second half of the season on loan at Bolton.

League Two

33-year-old Carlow-born forward Padraig Amond is expected to be involved as Newport host Forest Green on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, former Ireland underage international Dom Bernard is likely to line out for the visitors.

39-year-old goalkeeper Joe Murphy and young defender Lee O’Connor, who is on loan from Celtic, could feature as Tranmere play on Thursday.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Their opponents, Morecambe, have two Irish players on their books — Dublin-born midfielder John O’Sullivan, who has five goals in all competitions, and former Ireland U21 international Liam McAlinden.

Upcoming fixtures

Championship
Bournemouth v Brentford – Monday (18.00)
Barnsley v Swansea – Monday (20.15)

Second legs Saturday at 12.30 and 18.30

League One 
Oxford v Blackpool – Tuesday (18.00)
Lincoln v Sunderland – Wednesday (18.00)

Second legs Friday (19.45) and Saturday (15.30) 

League Two 
Newport County v Forest Green – Tuesday (20.15)
Tranmere v Morecambe – Thursday (18.00)

Second legs Sunday at 18.30 and 12.30

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie