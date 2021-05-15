Here is every Irish player set to be involved in the EFL play-offs

Championship

Shane Long and Mark Travers will both likely be involved as Bournemouth host Brentford in Monday’s first leg.

Neither of the two players are expected to start. Travers has been backup goalkeeper this season, while 34-year-old Southampton loanee Long’s recent appearances have come from the substitutes’ bench.

Ireland U21 international Gavin Kilkenny is unlikely to be involved, having made just one Championship appearance this season.

Cork-born midfielder Conor Hourihane has excelled since joining Swansea on loan from Aston Villa, scoring five times after moving there in January, and will almost certainly feature against former club Barnsley on Monday.

Galway-born Irish international Ryan Manning could also be involved.

League One

Olamide Shodipo, Mark Sykes, Liam Kelly, Anthony Forde and Luke McNally are all on the books at Oxford, with Sykes and Shodipo the likeliest of that group of players to start in their game against Blackpool on Tuesday.

There is plenty of Irish interest in the other semi-final as well. Aiden McGeady and Aiden O’Brien are set to be involved, as Sunderland travel to Lincoln on Wednesday.

McGeady, in particular, is a key player for the Black Cats, having made the League One team of the season.

Another attacking midfielder, Anthony Scully, is an important player for Lincoln, having contributed 17 goals in all competitions so far this season.

On the other hand, Southampton-linked teenager Sean Roughan is not expected to feature, but will no doubt be watching the game with interest, as will Ireland U21 international Zach Elbouzedi, who has spent the second half of the season on loan at Bolton.

League Two

33-year-old Carlow-born forward Padraig Amond is expected to be involved as Newport host Forest Green on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, former Ireland underage international Dom Bernard is likely to line out for the visitors.

39-year-old goalkeeper Joe Murphy and young defender Lee O’Connor, who is on loan from Celtic, could feature as Tranmere play on Thursday.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Their opponents, Morecambe, have two Irish players on their books — Dublin-born midfielder John O’Sullivan, who has five goals in all competitions, and former Ireland U21 international Liam McAlinden.

Upcoming fixtures

Championship

Bournemouth v Brentford – Monday (18.00)

Barnsley v Swansea – Monday (20.15)

Second legs Saturday at 12.30 and 18.30

League One

Oxford v Blackpool – Tuesday (18.00)

Lincoln v Sunderland – Wednesday (18.00)

Second legs Friday (19.45) and Saturday (15.30)

League Two

Newport County v Forest Green – Tuesday (20.15)

Tranmere v Morecambe – Thursday (18.00)

Second legs Sunday at 18.30 and 12.30