IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Ruesha Littlejohn was sent off on Sunday during Crystal Palace’s 3-0 win over Leicester City in the Women’s League Cup.
The 35-year-old reacted to a push in the back from Hannah Cain by throwing her opponent to the floor amid an altercation involving a couple of players.
Advertisement
The incident marred what was otherwise a good win for second-tier Crystal Palace against their top-flight opponents, with goals from Kirsty Howat, Justine Vanhaevermaet and Annabel Blanchard sending the team through to the quarter-finals of the competition.
Littlejohn signed for the side, who are currently eighth in Women’s Super League 2 after nine games, in September, having had a short spell at Shamrock Rovers earlier this year.
The midfielder is expected to feature in Ireland’s behind-closed-doors friendly with Hungary on 29 November, having been included in Carla Ward’s 23-player squad for the game in Marbella Football Centre, Malaga, Spain.
You can view the incident in the video below from just after the five-minute mark.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Watch: Ireland international Ruesha Littlejohn sent off for throwing opponent to ground
IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Ruesha Littlejohn was sent off on Sunday during Crystal Palace’s 3-0 win over Leicester City in the Women’s League Cup.
The 35-year-old reacted to a push in the back from Hannah Cain by throwing her opponent to the floor amid an altercation involving a couple of players.
The incident marred what was otherwise a good win for second-tier Crystal Palace against their top-flight opponents, with goals from Kirsty Howat, Justine Vanhaevermaet and Annabel Blanchard sending the team through to the quarter-finals of the competition.
Littlejohn signed for the side, who are currently eighth in Women’s Super League 2 after nine games, in September, having had a short spell at Shamrock Rovers earlier this year.
The midfielder is expected to feature in Ireland’s behind-closed-doors friendly with Hungary on 29 November, having been included in Carla Ward’s 23-player squad for the game in Marbella Football Centre, Malaga, Spain.
You can view the incident in the video below from just after the five-minute mark.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Hannah Cain Red mist ruesha littlejohn sent off Soccer Ireland Republic