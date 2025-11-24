Watch: Ireland international Ruesha Littlejohn sent off for throwing opponent to ground

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Ruesha Littlejohn was sent off on Sunday during Crystal Palace’s 3-0 win over Leicester City in the Women’s League Cup.

The 35-year-old reacted to a push in the back from Hannah Cain by throwing her opponent to the floor amid an altercation involving a couple of players.

Advertisement

The incident marred what was otherwise a good win for second-tier Crystal Palace against their top-flight opponents, with goals from Kirsty Howat, Justine Vanhaevermaet and Annabel Blanchard sending the team through to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Littlejohn signed for the side, who are currently eighth in Women’s Super League 2 after nine games, in September, having had a short spell at Shamrock Rovers earlier this year.

The midfielder is expected to feature in Ireland’s behind-closed-doors friendly with Hungary on 29 November, having been included in Carla Ward’s 23-player squad for the game in Marbella Football Centre, Malaga, Spain.

You can view the incident in the video below from just after the five-minute mark.