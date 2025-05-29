Ireland name 37-player preparation squad for World Cup

IRELAND HAVE NAMED 37 players for their preparation squad ahead of the World Cup in England later this summer.

A group of 21 forwards and 16 backs includes the uncapped duo Alma Atagamen and Ivana Kiripati.

Meanwhile, Jane Clohessy and Aoife Corey have retained their places after impressing on their debuts in the Six Nations.

Sarah Delaney, Shannon Ikahihifo, Sam Monaghan, Eimear Corri, and Beibhinn Parsons return after missing the WXV1 and Six Nations campaigns through injury.

The backroom team has also been confirmed. Joining head coach Scott Bemand are Denis Fogarty (Scrum Coach), Alex Codling (Forwards Coach), Gareth Steenson (Kicking Coach) and James Scaysbrook, who comes onboard as Defence Coach.

Ex-Bath and Exeter Chiefs flanker Scaysbrook previously had stints with England U20s and Coventry RFC, in addition to spending time coaching in Hong Kong and Japan.

The squad will assemble on 2 June at the IRFU High Performance Centre ahead of warm-up matches against Scotland and Canada in early August.

The 16-team World Cup takes place between 22 August and 27 September.

Ireland have been paired in Pool C, along with Japan (24 August), Spain (31 August) and New Zealand (7 September).

More information on tickets for the Summer Series can be found here.

Ireland squad – Club/Province/Caps:

Forwards:

Alma Atagamen (Balbriggan RFC)*

Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(15)

Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(32)

Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(24)

Clíodhna Moloney (Exeter Chiefs)(43)

Deirbhile Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere RFC/Munster)(11)

Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)(34)

Eimear Corri (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(4)

Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(15)

Grace Moore (Trailfinders Women/IQ Rugby)(20)

Ivana Kiripati (Creggs RFC/Connacht)*

Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(1)

Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(46)

Neve Jones (Gloucester Hartpury)(35)

Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(15)

Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(7)

Sadhbh McGrath (Cooke RFC/Ulster)(14)

Sam Monaghan (Gloucester Hartpury/IQ Rugby)(21)

Sarah Delaney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(3)

Shannon Ikahihifo (Trailfinders Women/IQ Rugby)(3)

Siobhán McCarthy (Railway Union RFC/Munster)(8)

Backs:

Amee-Leigh Costigan (Railway Union RFC/Munster)(18)

Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC)(10)

Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)(15)

Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(1)

Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(23)

Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)(26)

Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(24)

Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(15)

Enya Breen (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(29)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)(26)

Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(5)

Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Manawatū RFC/Leinster)(21)

Nicole Fowley (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)(15)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)(19)

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)(4)

Training Panellist:

Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)(13).