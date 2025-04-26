IRELAND HAVE FINISHED the women’s Six Nations in third place but have ended their campaign with an error-strewn performance against Scotland.
A combination of poor mistakes and injuries to key players resulted in a dramatic defeat to Scotland, who clinched the winning try at the the death in Edinburgh.
Tries from Amee-Leigh Costigan, Linda Djougang and Emily Lane looked to have earned a draw for Ireland, but Francesca McGhie stormed over in the corner while the clock was in red to snatch victory for the hosts.
Third-place finish secured but Ireland finish Six Nations with dramatic Scotland defeat
Scotland 26
Ireland 19
More to follow…
