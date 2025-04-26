Advertisement
Ireland's Claire Boles on the attack. Ben Brady/INPHO
Freefine margins

Third-place finish secured but Ireland finish Six Nations with dramatic Scotland defeat

A Scotland try at the death snatched victory for the hosts.
4.43pm, 26 Apr 2025
Scotland 26

Ireland 19

IRELAND HAVE FINISHED the women’s Six Nations in third place but have ended their campaign with an error-strewn performance against Scotland.

A combination of poor mistakes and injuries to key players resulted in a dramatic defeat to Scotland, who clinched the winning try at the the death in Edinburgh.

Tries from Amee-Leigh Costigan, Linda Djougang and Emily Lane looked to have earned a draw for Ireland, but Francesca McGhie stormed over in the corner while the clock was in red to snatch victory for the hosts.

More to follow…

