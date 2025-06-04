Casey captains Ireland squad including 11 uncapped players

IRELAND HAVE INCLUDED 11 uncapped players in their 32-man squad for next month’s Tests against Georgia and Portugal, with Craig Casey named as the Irish captain.

Tom Ahern, Michael Milne, Shayne Bolton, Nathan Doak, Ben Murphy, Tommy O’Brien, Alex Kendellen, Darragh Murray, Paddy McCarthy, Stephen Smyth and Hugh Gavin will all hope to win their first Ireland caps.

Three other uncapped players – James McNabney, Jude Postlethwaite and Zac Ward – will link up with Ireland as additional ‘training panellists’ ahead of the tour.

With Andy Farrell, most of his assistant coaches, and 15 Ireland players away on Lions duty, the new-look Irish squad will be led by interim head coach Paul O’Connell.

Munster scrum-half Casey will captain Ireland for the first time on their summer tour as he returns to the international fold having missed this year’s Six Nations due to injury.

Ireland have confirmed that Ulster duo Iain Henderson and Rob Herring were not considered for selection having only recently returned from injuries, allowing them a full pre-season, while Leinster centre Robbie Henshaw was ruled out due to injury.

The IRFU says that broadcast details for the match against Georgia in Tbilisi on Saturday 5 July and against Portugal in Lisbon on Saturday 12 July will follow once confirmed by the host unions.

Ireland squad for 2025 summer tour:

Forwards (18):

Tom Ahern (Shannon/Munster)*

Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)(27)

Finlay Bealham (Corinthians/Connacht)(51)

Jack Boyle (UCD/Leinster)(2)

Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)(6)

Gavin Coombes (Young Munster/Munster)(2)

Max Deegan (Lansdowne/Leinster)(2)

Cormac Izuchukwu (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(1)

Alex Kendellen (UCC/Munster)*

Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(4)

Paddy McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)*

Michael Milne (UCD/Munster)*

Darragh Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)*

Tom O’Toole (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(16)

Cian Prendergast (UCD/Connacht)(4)

Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley/Leinster)*

Tom Stewart (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(2)

Nick Timoney (Banbridge/Ulster)(3)

Backs (14):

Shayne Bolton (Connacht)*

Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)(captain)(18)

Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)(24)

Nathan Doak (Banbridge/Ulster)*

Ciaran Frawley (UCD/Leinster)(8)

Hugh Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht)*

Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster)(19)

Ben Murphy (Clontarf/Connacht)*

Calvin Nash (Young Munster/Munster)(10)

Jimmy O’Brien (Naas/Leinster)(8)

Tommy O’Brien (UCD/Leinster)*

Jamie Osborne (Naas/Leinster)(7)

Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)(8)

Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster)(38)

Training Panellists:

James McNabney (City of Armagh/Ulster)*

Jude Postlethwaite (City of Armagh/Ulster)*

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch/Ulster)*

*denotes uncapped