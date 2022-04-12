Mustaki in for first competitive start as Ireland make three changes for Sweden showdown

SHELBOURNE STAR CHLOE Mustaki is set for her first competitive start for the Republic of Ireland in this evening’s 2023 World Cup qualifier against Sweden.

Mustaki is one of three changes to the Girls In Green XI, whose last competitive game was a record-breaking 11-0 win over Georgia in November.

The 26-year-old Dubliner made Ireland senior debut at the Pinatar Cup, after overcoming a cruciate injury and cancer diagnosis.

Advertisement

Jamie Finn and Heather Payne also come into the side for tonight’s Group A clash at Gothenburg’s Gamla Ullevi Stadium [KO 5.30pm Irish time, live on RTE Two].

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Megan Connolly reverts to the left side of the back three after injury blows in that department. Mustaki, meanwhile, is expected to start at left-wing-back, allowing captain and Arsenal ace Katie McCabe push further up the field to the left wing.

Eabha O’Mahony, Eve Badana, Lily Agg, Izzy Atkinson and Abbie Larkin don’t make Vera Pauw’s matchday 23.

Sweden can secure automatic qualification for Australia and New Zealand 2023 this evening should the world’s second-ranked side secure at least a point. Ireland are second in Group A and in ascendency in the race for a coveted play-off spot, as things stand.

Barcelona star Fridolina Rolfö and Filippa Angeldal of Manchester City drop to the bench for the hosts, after suffering with illness in recent days.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Republic of Ireland: Courtney Brosnan; Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn, Megan Connolly: Jamie Finn, Ruesha Littlejohn, Denise O’Sullivan, Chloe Mutaki; Lucy Quinn, Katie McCabe; Heather Payne.

WNT STARTING XI | 🇸🇪 v 🇮🇪



🟢 Katie McCabe leads team out as captain



🟢 First competitive start for Chloe Mustaki



🏆 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

⏰ KO 17:30

🏟 Gothenburg

📺 LIVE on RTÉ2

💻 Worldwide on RTÉ Player#COYGIG | #OUTBELIEVE pic.twitter.com/TrCUruGFax — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) April 12, 2022