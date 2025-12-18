Fay and Everard to lead Ireland team at World Cross Country Championships

BRIAN FAY AND Fiona Everard have been selected to headline the Ireland team which will compete at the World Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday, 10 January.

Fay (Raheny Shamrock AC) and Everard (Bandon AC) prepare for the event after both finishing tenth in their individual races at last weekend’s European Cross Country Championships in Lagoa, Portugal. Fay was also part of the team who won a first senior men’s medal for Ireland in 25 years with a stunning silver.

Advertisement

In November, Fay and Everard won their respective senior races at the National Cross Country Championships in Derry.

This will be Fay’s debut appearance at the World Cross Country Championships, while Everard returns to this stage having finished 60th in the senior women’s race in Belgrade in 2024.

Everard will be joined in the women’s race by Niamh Allen of Leevale AC. Allen was 10th at the 2024 European Cross Country Championships in Antalya, Türkiye and finished 23rd in Lagoa last weekend.

Noah Harris (Parnell AC) completes the team after finishing 10th in the U20 Men’s race in Lagoa. The 18-year-old from Wicklow is currently studying at the University of Tennessee and will be looking to gain valuable experience in Tallahassee.

“We are pleased to be sending a small but high-quality team to the World Cross Country Championships in January,” Athletics Ireland Performance Endurance Lead Mark Kenneally said following the team announcement.

“The new place in the calendar has meant that a number of our European Cross Country Championship athletes are unavailable, with a focus on other priorities, but we believe that the selected athletes are capable of competing with the best athletes in the world, coming in with exceptional individual performances from Lagoa.

“They have identified the World Cross Country Championships as a key target for them, and we fully expect them to represent us very well.”

Team Ireland, Word Cross Country Championships