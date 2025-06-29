Ireland secure bonus-point win over Georgia in U20 World Rugby Championships opener

IRELAND BEGAN THEIR U20 World Rugby Championships campaign with a bonus-point, 35-28, win over Georgia in Calvisano.

Paidi Farrell got a try in either half, with Henry Walker, Mahon Ronan and Charlie Molony also touching down. Tom Wood, son of Keith, kicked ten points for Neal Doak’s side.

Ireland are in a tough pool with hosts Italy, New Zealand and Georgia. After just one win in five Six Nations games, Ireland will be glad of the opening day win here.

Ireland led 18-14 at half-time thanks to an early try from Farrell and another from Walker.

Opposing props Alex Mullan and Bachuki Baratashvili were both sin-binned before the break.

Farrell and Giorgi Spanderashvili completed their braces during the third quarter, but Doak’s side gave themselves breathing space when Ronan and Molony crossed in quick succession to make it 35-21.

A last-minute effort from replacement Shota Kheladze garnered two bonus points for Georgia.

Tournament hosts Italy are Ireland’s next opponents in Viadana on Friday (KO: 7.30pm Irish time), with Ireland aiming to reverse the result from the recent U20 Six Nations when they suffered a 15-12 defeat.



IRELAND U20: Charlie Molony (UCD/Leinster); Paidi Farrell (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster), Ciarán Mangan (Blackrock College/Leinster), Eoghan Smyth (Cork Constitution/Munster), Derry Moloney (Blackrock College/Leinster); Tom Wood (Garryowen/Munster), Clark Logan (Queen’s University/Ulster); Billy Bohan (Galway Corinthians/Connacht), Henry Walker (Queen’s University Belfast/Ulster), Alex Mullan (Blackrock College/Leinster), Mahon Ronan (Old Wesley/Leinster), Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley/Leinster), Michael Foy (UCC/Munster), Éanna McCarthy (Galwegians/Connacht) (capt), Luke Murphy (Young Munster/Munster).

Subs: Tom McAllister (Ballynahinch/Ulster) for McCarthy (35-45 mins), Alex Usanov (Clontarf/Leinster) for Bohan (46), Mikey Yarr (UCD/Leinster) for Walker (46-49), McAllister for Mullan (50), Conor Kennelly (Highfield/Munster) for Corrigan, Bobby Power (Galwegians/Connacht) for McCarthy (both 56), Will Wootton (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby) for Logan (57), Yarr for Walker (60), Daniel Green (Queen’s University/Ulster) for Farrell (64), Sam Wisniewski (Old Belvedere/Leinster) for Smyth (66).