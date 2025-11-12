IRELAND U20 HEAD coach Andrew Browne has named his squad for Friday night’s challenge match against South Africa at Virgin Media Park (kick-off 7.30pm).
Leinster prop Sami Bishti will captain the side on Friday night with a number of players – including Charlie Molony, Tom Wood and Donnacha McGuire – returning for Ireland this season having been capped at U20s level last campaign.
Tickets for Friday’s game are available to purchase via Ticketmaster and the game will be streamed live on IrishRugby+.
Ireland Men’s U20 Team
15. Noah Byrne (DUFC/Leinster)
14. Charlie Molony (UCD/Leinster)
13. Sean Walsh (Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
12. James O’Leary (UCC/Munster)
11. Daniel Ryan (Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
10. Tom Wood (Garryowen/Munster)
9. Christopher Barrett (UCC/Munster)
1. Max Doyle (UCD/Leinster)
2. Lee Fitzpatrick (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ireland unveil side to face South Africa in Friday's U20 challenge match
IRELAND U20 HEAD coach Andrew Browne has named his squad for Friday night’s challenge match against South Africa at Virgin Media Park (kick-off 7.30pm).
Leinster prop Sami Bishti will captain the side on Friday night with a number of players – including Charlie Molony, Tom Wood and Donnacha McGuire – returning for Ireland this season having been capped at U20s level last campaign.
Tickets for Friday’s game are available to purchase via Ticketmaster and the game will be streamed live on IrishRugby+.
Ireland Men’s U20 Team
Replacements:
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Ireland Rugby Teamsheet U20