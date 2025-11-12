More Stories
Blackrock College winning captain Sami Bishti will captain Ireland U20s on Friday night. James Crombie/INPHO
Ireland unveil side to face South Africa in Friday's U20 challenge match

Leinster prop Sami Bishti will captain the team.
12.51pm, 12 Nov 2025

IRELAND U20 HEAD coach Andrew Browne has named his squad for Friday night’s challenge match against South Africa at Virgin Media Park (kick-off 7.30pm).

Leinster prop Sami Bishti will captain the side on Friday night with a number of players – including Charlie Molony, Tom Wood and Donnacha McGuire – returning for Ireland this season having been capped at U20s level last campaign.

Tickets for Friday’s game are available to purchase via Ticketmaster and the game will be streamed live on IrishRugby+.

Ireland Men’s U20 Team

  • 15. Noah Byrne (DUFC/Leinster)
  • 14. Charlie Molony (UCD/Leinster)
  • 13. Sean Walsh (Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
  • 12. James O’Leary (UCC/Munster)
  • 11. Daniel Ryan (Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
  • 10. Tom Wood (Garryowen/Munster)
  • 9. Christopher Barrett (UCC/Munster)
  • 1. Max Doyle (UCD/Leinster)
  • 2. Lee Fitzpatrick (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)
  • 3. Sami Bishti (UCD/Leinster)(captain)
  • 4. Donnacha McGuire (UCD/Leinster)
  • 5. Dylan McNeice (UCD/Leinster)
  • 6. Joe Finn (Garryowen/Munster)
  • 7. Arthur Ashmore (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)
  • 8. Diarmaid O’Connell (Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

Replacements:

  • 16. Rian Handley (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)
  • 17. Christian Foley (Young Munster RFC/Munster)
  • 18. Blake McClean (Instonians RFC/Ulster)
  • 19. Sean Walsh (MU Barnhall RFC/Leinster)
  • 20. Michael O’Sullivan (UCC/Munster)
  • 21. Fergus Callington (Durham University/IQ Rugby)
  • 22. Conor O’Shaughnessy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)
  • 23. Johnny O’Sullivan (DUFC/Leinster)

