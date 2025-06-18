Advertisement
The Ireland men's and women's U20 squad announcement. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ireland U20 men's and women's squads announced for summer tournaments

The men’s team will compete in the World Championship while the women’s outfit travel to Wales for a Summer Series.
2.08pm, 18 Jun 2025
THE MEN’S AND women’s squads that will represent Ireland in their respective U20 tournaments this summer have been announced.

Neil Doak’s side will compete in the men’s U20 World Championship with Connacht’s Éanna McCarthy captaining the 30-player squad for the trip to Italy.

“It’s been a challenging season,,” says Doak, “but this group has shown resilience and real character. We know the competition at the World Championships will be fierce, but these experiences have made us stronger. We’re looking forward to the opportunity to test ourselves on the world stage.”

Niamh Briggs has named a 35-person squad for the women’s U20 2025 Summer Series in Wales, with Wicklow’s Jane Neill named as captain again for the second year of the competition. 

“This competition represents a significant step in our player development pathway. It provides a valuable opportunity for young athletes to challenge themselves against top-level opposition, experience the demands of an international environment, and continue their progression toward senior rugby,” Briggs said.

Ireland U20 Men Squad

Forwards

  • Billy Bohan – Corinthians RFC/Connacht
  • Billy Corrigan – Old Wesley RFC/Leinster
  • Michael Foy – Cork Constitution FC/Munster
  • Conor Kennelly – Highfield RFC/Munster
  • Tom McAllister – Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster
  • Éanna McCarthy – Galwegians RFC/Connacht
  • Luke McLaughlin – Old Belvedere/Leinster
  • Oisin Minogue – Shannon RFC/Munster
  • Paddy Moore – Blackrock RFC/Leinster
  • Alex Mullan – Blackrock RFC/Leinster
  • Luke Murphy – Young Munster RFC/Munster
  • Bobby Power – Galwegians RFC/Connacht
  • Mahon Ronan – Old Wesley RFC/Leinster
  • Alex Usanov – Clontarf FC/Leinster
  • Henry Walker – Queens University/Ulster
  • David Walsh – Terenure RFC/Leinster
  • Mikey Yarr – UCD RFC/Leinster

Backs

  • Connor Fahy – Clontarf FC/Leinster
  • Paidi Farrell – Old Wesley RFC/Leinster
  • Dan Green – Queens University/Ulster
  • Clark Logan – Queens University/Ulster
  • Ciaran Mangan – Blackrock College RFC/Leinster
  • Derry Moloney – Blackrock College RFC/Leinster
  • Charlie Molony – UCD RFC/Leinster
  • Chris O’Connor – Terenure College RFC/Leinster
  • Gene O’Leary Kareem – UCC RFC/Munster
  • Eoghan Smyth – Cork Constitution FC/Munster
  • Sam Wisniewski – Old Belvedere/Leinster
  • Tom Wood – Garryown RFC/Munster
  • Will Wootton – Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby

Ireland Men U20 Fixtures:

  • Ireland v Georgia, 29 June, 5pm
  • Ireland v Italy, 4 July, 7.30pm
  • New Zealand v Ireland, 9 July, 5pm

Ireland U20 Women Squad

Forwards

  • Jemima Adams Verling – Creggs RFC/Connacht
  • Alma Atagamen – Balbriggan RFC/Leinster
  • Sophie Barrett – Enniskillen RFC/Ulster
  • Grainne Burke – UL Bohemian RFC/Munster
  • Ella Burns – Tuam/Oughterard & Galwegians RFC/Connacht
  • Beth Buttimer – UL Bohemian RFC/Munster
  • Maebh Clenaghan – Queens University Belfast RFC/Ulster
  • Carla Cooney – Tullow RFC/Leinster
  • Aoife Corcoran – MU Barnhall RFC/Leinster
  • Saoirse Crowe – Shannon RFC/UL Bohemian RFC / Munster
  • Poppy Garvey – Railway Union RFC/Connacht
  • Beibhinn Gleeson – Tuam/Oughterard/Connacht
  • Sally Kelly – Ennis RFC/Munster
  • Merisa Kiripati – Creggs RFC/Connacht
  • Lily Morris – Ballincollig RFC/Munster
  • Jane Neill – Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster
  • Aoibhe O Flynn – UL Bohemian RFC/Munster
  • Rosie Searle – Navan RFC/Leinster

Backs

  • Emma Brogan – MU Barnhall RFC/Leinster
  • Hannah Clarke – Galwegians RFC/Connacht
  • Lyndsay Clarke – Ennis RFC/Munster
  • Katie Corrigan – Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster
  • Clara Dunne- Wicklow RFC/Leinster
  • Caitriona Finn – UL Bohemian RFC/Munster
  • Emily Foley – Galwegians RFC/Connacht
  • Jade Gaffney – Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster
  • Niamh Gallagher – Saracens/IQ Rugby
  • May Goulding – Old Albians/Saracens/IQ Rugby
  • Lucia Linn – UL Bohemian RFC/Munster
  • Caoimhe McCormack – Railway Union RFC/Leinster
  • Grainne Moran – Galwegians RFC/Connacht
  • Robyn O’Connor – Wexford Wanderers RFC/Leinster
  • Tara O’Neill – Cooke RFC/Ulster
  • Ellie O Sullivan Sexton – Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster
  • Hannah Scanlon – Railway Union RFC/Leinster

Ireland U20 Women Fixtures:

  • Wales v Ireland, 5 July, 3.30pm
  • Ireland v France, 11 July 3.30pm
  • Scotland v Ireland 17 July, 1pm
