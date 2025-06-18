Ireland U20 men's and women's squads announced for summer tournaments

THE MEN’S AND women’s squads that will represent Ireland in their respective U20 tournaments this summer have been announced.
Neil Doak’s side will compete in the men’s U20 World Championship with Connacht’s Éanna McCarthy captaining the 30-player squad for the trip to Italy.
“It’s been a challenging season,,” says Doak, “but this group has shown resilience and real character. We know the competition at the World Championships will be fierce, but these experiences have made us stronger. We’re looking forward to the opportunity to test ourselves on the world stage.”
Niamh Briggs has named a 35-person squad for the women’s U20 2025 Summer Series in Wales, with Wicklow’s Jane Neill named as captain again for the second year of the competition.
“This competition represents a significant step in our player development pathway. It provides a valuable opportunity for young athletes to challenge themselves against top-level opposition, experience the demands of an international environment, and continue their progression toward senior rugby,” Briggs said.
Ireland U20 Men Squad
Forwards
Billy Bohan – Corinthians RFC/Connacht
Billy Corrigan – Old Wesley RFC/Leinster
Michael Foy – Cork Constitution FC/Munster
Conor Kennelly – Highfield RFC/Munster
Tom McAllister – Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster
Éanna McCarthy – Galwegians RFC/Connacht
Luke McLaughlin – Old Belvedere/Leinster
Oisin Minogue – Shannon RFC/Munster
Paddy Moore – Blackrock RFC/Leinster
Alex Mullan – Blackrock RFC/Leinster
Luke Murphy – Young Munster RFC/Munster
Bobby Power – Galwegians RFC/Connacht
Mahon Ronan – Old Wesley RFC/Leinster
Alex Usanov – Clontarf FC/Leinster
Henry Walker – Queens University/Ulster
David Walsh – Terenure RFC/Leinster
Mikey Yarr – UCD RFC/Leinster
Backs
Connor Fahy – Clontarf FC/Leinster
Paidi Farrell – Old Wesley RFC/Leinster
Dan Green – Queens University/Ulster
Clark Logan – Queens University/Ulster
Ciaran Mangan – Blackrock College RFC/Leinster
Derry Moloney – Blackrock College RFC/Leinster
Charlie Molony – UCD RFC/Leinster
Chris O’Connor – Terenure College RFC/Leinster
Gene O’Leary Kareem – UCC RFC/Munster
Eoghan Smyth – Cork Constitution FC/Munster
Sam Wisniewski – Old Belvedere/Leinster
Tom Wood – Garryown RFC/Munster
Will Wootton – Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby
Ireland Men U20 Fixtures:
Ireland v Georgia, 29 June, 5pm
Ireland v Italy, 4 July, 7.30pm
New Zealand v Ireland, 9 July, 5pm
Ireland U20 Women Squad
Forwards
Jemima Adams Verling – Creggs RFC/Connacht
Alma Atagamen – Balbriggan RFC/Leinster
Sophie Barrett – Enniskillen RFC/Ulster
Grainne Burke – UL Bohemian RFC/Munster
Ella Burns – Tuam/Oughterard & Galwegians RFC/Connacht
Beth Buttimer – UL Bohemian RFC/Munster
Maebh Clenaghan – Queens University Belfast RFC/Ulster
