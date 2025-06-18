Ireland U20 men's and women's squads announced for summer tournaments

THE MEN’S AND women’s squads that will represent Ireland in their respective U20 tournaments this summer have been announced.

Neil Doak’s side will compete in the men’s U20 World Championship with Connacht’s Éanna McCarthy captaining the 30-player squad for the trip to Italy.

“It’s been a challenging season,,” says Doak, “but this group has shown resilience and real character. We know the competition at the World Championships will be fierce, but these experiences have made us stronger. We’re looking forward to the opportunity to test ourselves on the world stage.”

Niamh Briggs has named a 35-person squad for the women’s U20 2025 Summer Series in Wales, with Wicklow’s Jane Neill named as captain again for the second year of the competition.

“This competition represents a significant step in our player development pathway. It provides a valuable opportunity for young athletes to challenge themselves against top-level opposition, experience the demands of an international environment, and continue their progression toward senior rugby,” Briggs said.

Ireland U20 Men Squad

Forwards

Billy Bohan – Corinthians RFC/Connacht

Billy Corrigan – Old Wesley RFC/Leinster

Michael Foy – Cork Constitution FC/Munster

Conor Kennelly – Highfield RFC/Munster

Tom McAllister – Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster

Éanna McCarthy – Galwegians RFC/Connacht

Luke McLaughlin – Old Belvedere/Leinster

Oisin Minogue – Shannon RFC/Munster

Paddy Moore – Blackrock RFC/Leinster

Alex Mullan – Blackrock RFC/Leinster

Luke Murphy – Young Munster RFC/Munster

Bobby Power – Galwegians RFC/Connacht

Mahon Ronan – Old Wesley RFC/Leinster

Alex Usanov – Clontarf FC/Leinster

Henry Walker – Queens University/Ulster

David Walsh – Terenure RFC/Leinster

Mikey Yarr – UCD RFC/Leinster

Backs

Connor Fahy – Clontarf FC/Leinster

Paidi Farrell – Old Wesley RFC/Leinster

Dan Green – Queens University/Ulster

Clark Logan – Queens University/Ulster

Ciaran Mangan – Blackrock College RFC/Leinster

Derry Moloney – Blackrock College RFC/Leinster

Charlie Molony – UCD RFC/Leinster

Chris O’Connor – Terenure College RFC/Leinster

Gene O’Leary Kareem – UCC RFC/Munster

Eoghan Smyth – Cork Constitution FC/Munster

Sam Wisniewski – Old Belvedere/Leinster

Tom Wood – Garryown RFC/Munster

Will Wootton – Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby

Ireland Men U20 Fixtures:

Ireland v Georgia, 29 June, 5pm

Ireland v Italy, 4 July, 7.30pm

New Zealand v Ireland, 9 July, 5pm

Ireland U20 Women Squad

Forwards

Jemima Adams Verling – Creggs RFC/Connacht

Alma Atagamen – Balbriggan RFC/Leinster

Sophie Barrett – Enniskillen RFC/Ulster

Grainne Burke – UL Bohemian RFC/Munster

Ella Burns – Tuam/Oughterard & Galwegians RFC/Connacht

Beth Buttimer – UL Bohemian RFC/Munster

Maebh Clenaghan – Queens University Belfast RFC/Ulster

Carla Cooney – Tullow RFC/Leinster

Aoife Corcoran – MU Barnhall RFC/Leinster

Saoirse Crowe – Shannon RFC/UL Bohemian RFC / Munster

Poppy Garvey – Railway Union RFC/Connacht

Beibhinn Gleeson – Tuam/Oughterard/Connacht

Sally Kelly – Ennis RFC/Munster

Merisa Kiripati – Creggs RFC/Connacht

Lily Morris – Ballincollig RFC/Munster

Jane Neill – Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster

Aoibhe O Flynn – UL Bohemian RFC/Munster

Rosie Searle – Navan RFC/Leinster

Backs

Emma Brogan – MU Barnhall RFC/Leinster

Hannah Clarke – Galwegians RFC/Connacht

Lyndsay Clarke – Ennis RFC/Munster

Katie Corrigan – Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster

Clara Dunne- Wicklow RFC/Leinster

Caitriona Finn – UL Bohemian RFC/Munster

Emily Foley – Galwegians RFC/Connacht

Jade Gaffney – Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster

Niamh Gallagher – Saracens/IQ Rugby

May Goulding – Old Albians/Saracens/IQ Rugby

Lucia Linn – UL Bohemian RFC/Munster

Caoimhe McCormack – Railway Union RFC/Leinster

Grainne Moran – Galwegians RFC/Connacht

Robyn O’Connor – Wexford Wanderers RFC/Leinster

Tara O’Neill – Cooke RFC/Ulster

Ellie O Sullivan Sexton – Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster

Hannah Scanlon – Railway Union RFC/Leinster

Ireland U20 Women Fixtures: