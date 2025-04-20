Dominant Ireland power to bonus-point win in Wales

Wales 14

Ireland 40

Nathan Johns reports from Rodney Parade

SIX-TRY IRELAND comfortably saw off Wales with an impressive all-round display in Newport. The result, a bonus point victory, leaves Ireland needing just one match point against Scotland next week to finish third in the Six Nations for a second consecutive year.

Aoife Wafer, Dorothy Wall and Linda Djougang all crossed for a pair of tries each, Ireland withstanding an early Welsh lead and a first-half yellow card for Dannah O’Brien to build a 26-point winning margin.

The first half was at times chaotic with plenty of counter-attacking rugby on display as both sides struggled to make touch when kicking out of hand. The loose exchanges initially benefitted Wales, Carys Cox pouncing on a mistake from Amee-Leigh Costigan in the backfield to open the scoring.

Errors with ball in hand and at the breakdown stunted Ireland’s early efforts to hit back. Stacey Flood was a constant danger when running back loose kicks, her efforts eventually leading to a score when Djougang powered over after a break into the 22.

Ireland's Dorothy Wall and Wales' Kayleigh Powell. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Flood was largely responsible for Ireland’s second score as well, her break and offload to Costigan taking play into the 22. Enya Breen would have been under the sticks had the last pass stuck, but Ireland held onto possession, working through the phases before Wafer barged over.

Advertisement

Ireland’s third came with the final play of the half while down to 14. O’Brien clumsily hit Alex Callender high, but the collision was not deemed to be dangerous. The bunker review kept the card at yellow, though Ireland did have a scare when Cox cut through through the depleted midfield on a set-piece strike.

Ireland recovered through a Dalton turnover. A later penalty saw them kick into the 22, Wall ending the half with another powerful forward finish.

Wales' Keira Bevan and Ireland's Molly Scuffil-McCabe. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

The second half saw Ireland largely stick to their lineout attack, the counter-attack threat put on the back burner given a dominant set piece. Wall added a second score off a maul, as did Wafer, while Djougang crashed over untouched again after a rumble from the forward pack got them close.

Wales did manage to hit back in the meantime, replacement Hannah Bluck powering through the defence from close range.

Ireland head coach Scott Bemand nearly emptied the bench thereafter, his six changes adding to the momentum as Ireland crashed over with another Wafer score. The hard work done, Ireland coasted in the final 10 minutes, keeping Wales from a consolation score.

After the final whistle, the Irish huddle shouted ‘le cheile’. With five points in the bag, they return home a confident group ahead of the championship finale.

Wales scorers:

Tries – Carys Cox, Hannah Bluck

Conversions – Keira Bevan [2/2]

Ireland scorers:

Tries: Linda Djougang (2), Aoife Wafer (2), Dorothy Wall (2)

Conversions – Dannah O’Brien [3/3], Enya Breen [2/3]

WALES: Jasmine Joyce (Catherine Richards, 65); Lisa Neumann, Hannah Jones (capt), Courtney Keight (Hannah Bluck 59), Carys Cox; Kayleigh Powell, Keira Bevan (Sian Jones, 69); Gwenllian Pyrs (Maisie Davies, 68), Kelsey Jones (Carys Phillips, 58), Jenni Scoble (Donna Rose, 49); Abbie Fleming, Georgia Evans; Kate Williams (Alaw Pyrs, 71), Bethan Lewis, Alex Callender (Natalia John).

IRLEAND: Stacey Flood; Anna McGann (Vicky Elmes Kinlan, 60), Aoife Dalton, Enya Breen, Amee-Lee Costigan; Dannah O’Brien (Eve Higgins, 60), Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Emily Lane, 60); Siobhán McCarthy (Sadhbh McGrath, 60), Neve Jones (Cliodhna Moloney, 60), Linda Djougang (Christy Haney, 60); Ruth Campbell, Dorothy Wall; Brittany Hogan (Fiona Tuite, 65), Edel McMahon (capt) (Claire Boles, 55), Aoife Wafer.

Yellow card: O’Brien

Referee: Lauren Jenner (FIR)