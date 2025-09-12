Aviva Stadium to host Ireland-Scotland Women's Six Nations game next May

IRELAND WILL PLAY a standalone Women’s Six Nations fixture at the Aviva Stadium for the first time, next May.

The game will see Ireland face Scotland in their Round 5 finale on Sunday 17 May next year, (kick-off 2.30pm).

Ireland previously played Italy at the venue in 2014 in a double-header alongside the men’s national team, but this will be a standalone game in front of what the IRFU is striving to be a record-breaking crowd.

Tickets for Ireland’s return to the Aviva Stadium are now available via Ticketmaster.ie as part of a special Flash Sale until 2pm on Friday 19 September.

Ireland will open their 2026 Guinness Women’s Six Nations campaign against England at Twickenham on Saturday 11 April before hosting Italy in their first home outing on Saturday 18 April.

Bemand’s side then travel to France for a Round 3 encounter on Saturday 25 April before back-to-back home fixtures against Wales on Saturday 9 May, and the visit of Scotland to Aviva Stadium on Sunday 17 May conclude the Championship.

Match detail venues for the home games against Italy and Wales will be announced in the coming weeks.