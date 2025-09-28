Two gold medals for Ireland at World Rowing Championships in Shanghai

ROWING IRELAND CELEBRATED a historic final day in winning two gold medals at the World Championships in Shanghai.

Fiona Murtagh (University of Galway Boat Club) claimed gold in the women’s single sculls, and then two races later Fintan McCarthy (Skibbereen Rowing Club) and Mags Cremen (UCC Rowing Club) took gold as part of the mixed double scull team.

Murtagh delivered a sensational performance to come home first in the Women’s Single Sculls. Leading from the early stages, she maintained a two-second advantage over the field for much of the race.

In a dramatic finish, Great Britain’s Lauren Henry mounted a late challenge, but a photo finish confirmed Murtagh as World Champion in a time of 07:12.27 — just 0.03 seconds ahead.

Fiona Murtagh has won Gold in the Women’s Single Sculls at the World Championships 🥇



An amazing achievement by Fiona, well done 👏#wearerowingireland #GreenBlades #wrchamps2025 pic.twitter.com/rB32OZxxYs — Rowing Ireland (@RowingIreland) September 28, 2025

McCarthy and Cremen added a second gold for Ireland in the Mixed Double Sculls. After winning their heat earlier in the day, the pair produced a powerful performance in the final.

They seized the lead at the halfway mark and held off a strong challenge from the Netherlands to claim victory in 06:24.22. McCarthy and Cremen are the first ever World Champions in this event.

The Mixed Double Scull of Fintan McCarthy & Mags Cremen have won gold 🥇



Congratulations to you both 👏#wearerowingireland #GreenBlades #wrchamps2025 pic.twitter.com/Bknh1gj5mo — Rowing Ireland (@RowingIreland) September 28, 2025

The results bring to four the number of medals Ireland have won at the World Championships. Today’s gold medal performances joining Jake McCarthy’s bronze success in the lightweight men’s single event, while Fintan McCarthy and Philip Doyle won bronze in the men’s double event.