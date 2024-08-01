Olympic Breakfast: Ireland on the hunt for more Olympic medals today as men's golf tees off

Start every morning with The 42′s definitive guide to all the day’s action: when you need to be in front of the TV, who are Ireland’s medal hopefuls, and what other big stories should you look out for.

IT’S DAY SIX at the Paris Olympics as Team Ireland aim to continue what has already been a successful Games for the country.

Kellie Harrington complimented the heroics of Daniel Wiffen and Mona McSharry by securing at least a bronze medal with another commanding victory in her 60kg quarter-final bout against Colombia’s Angie Paola Valdes Pana yesterday.

And now the microphone passes to the rowing crew of Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch as they prepare for the Men’s Double Sculls final later this morning. Heavyweight boxer Jack Marley is also in medal contention later this evening as are the sailing pair of Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove.

Check out how the rest of Ireland’s Olympics schedule for Thursday is taking shape below.

Which Irish athletes are competing – and when can I watch them?

Shane Lowry will tee off later this morning. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Rowing: Another hectic day lies ahead for Ireland’s rowers, starting with Women’s Double Sculls (W2x) B Final as Alison Bergin and Zoe Hyde take to the water at 9.30am. At 9.54am, the Ireland women’s four team of Emily Hegarty, Natalie Long, Eimear Lambe and Imogen Magne will compete in their B final.

Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch take off in the A final of the men’s Double Sculls at 10.30am.

Equestrian: Cian O’Connor, Daniel Coyle and Shane Sweetnam will be in action in the Jumping Team Qualifier at 10am. The top 10 teams out of 20 will go through to the final.

Golf: Ireland’s golfers get their Olympics underway this morning as Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy tee off in Round 1 of the men’s individual stroke play. McIlroy is first to the tee at 10.11am along with Ludvig Aberg (Swe) and Scottie Scheffler (USA). Lowry begins at 11.44am, and will be joined by Byeong Hun An (Kor) and Nick Taylor (Can).

Swimming: Thomas Fannon and Shane Ryan will be in action in the men’s 50m Freestyle heats. Fannon will be swimming in lane seven of Heat 6 (10.32am) while Ryan will take to lane one for Heat 8 (10.37am). The top 16 will qualify for the semi-finals which will take place on Thursday evening at 7.46pm.

Sailing: Finn Lynch will be in Race 1 of the Men’s Dinghy at 11.15am. Race 2 will get underway at 1.20pm. Boats ranked 1-10 in the opening series will progress to the medal race. Eve McMahon will be in Race 1 of the women’s dinghy at 2.35pm. Race 2 is at 4.43pm. Similar to the men’s division, boats ranked 1-10 after the opening series will advance to the medal race.

Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove. Oceansport / David Branigan/INPHO Oceansport / David Branigan/INPHO / David Branigan/INPHO

Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove will feature in the medal race of the men’s Skiff at 1.43pm.

Hockey: The Ireland men’s hockey team will be back on the field again in Pool B, as they face Argentina at 12.15pm in their fourth tie of the campaign. Four out of six teams from the pool will move on to the knockout stages.

Canoe Slalom: Noel Hendrick will be competing in the Men’s K1 semi-final at 2.30pm, with the 12 fastest boats qualifying for the final. The final is down for decision at 4.30pm.

Boxing: Daina Moorehouse will step into the ring for a last-16 bout against Wassila Lkhadiri of France in the Women’s 50kg at 7.52pm. Jack Marley will then round off the day’s action for Ireland at 9.08pm in the quarter-final of the men’s 92kg against Tajikistan’s Davlat Boltaev.

Team Ireland medal watch

Daire Lynch and Philip Doyle are in terrific shape to deliver Ireland’s first rowing medal at the Paris Olympics. They have impressed throughout the men’s Double Sculls series, roaring to victory in their semi-final in a time of 6:13.14. Another mighty effort will hopefully propel them to a podium place, with the medal ceremony scheduled for 11.02am.

Jack Marley, Ireland’s first boxer to compete in the Men’s Heavyweight since 1996, will look to emulate the efforts of Kellie Harrington when he goes in search of at least a bronze medal in his quarter-final outing later this evening.

Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove are also seeking hardware in the men’s Skiff in the afternoon. They are currently in silver medal position and will be among 10 boats in the finale. The focus is on net points — of which Ireland have 73 — with the scores carrying over to today. The medal race counts for double points.

Do not miss…

USA gymnastics star Simone Biles. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Gymnastics sensation Simone Biles is surely the headline act of Day Six in Paris as she looks to collect her second gold medal of the Olympics. After guiding the US women’s team to glory on Tuesday to earn her fifth career Olympic gold, she’s back in the all-round final later today at 5.15pm. She also won this event at Rio 2016.

There are 18 medals up for grabs on Thursday, including four more swimming finals. The 200m men’s backstroke decider will feature the 2023 world champion Hubert Kos of Hungary and the Rio 2016 gold medallist Ryan Murphy of the USA.

