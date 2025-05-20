Sport Ireland calls IRFU's 7s decision 'disappointing but not surprising'

SPORT IRELAND SAYS the IRFU’s decision to shut down its men’s rugby sevens programme is “disappointing, but not surprising”.

The IRFU receives annual funding from Sport Ireland to invest in all aspects of rugby, with the total sum amounting to more than €4 million in the 2023/24 financial year.

Some of that funding has been directly for rugby sevens, with more than €255,000 going specifically towards the IRFU’s preparations for the Olympic Games last year, in which the Ireland men’s and women’s teams competed.

The Ireland men’s team enjoyed an impressive rise through sevens over the past decade, with the programme having been relaunched in 2015.

Ireland featured in the 2021 and 2024 Olympics, finished third at the 2022 World Cup, placed second on the World Series last season, and had a World Rugby sevens player of the year in 2022 in Terry Kennedy.

But the IRFU confirmed last Wednesday that it is discontinuing its men’s sevens programme from the end of this 2024/25 season. The union cited the need to ensure its “long-term financial sustainability” as a prime reason for the decision and stated that a review found that the men’s sevens programme “does not contribute as a development pathway for the 15s game.”

IRFU performance director David Humphreys met with contracted men’s sevens players and staff in Dublin yesterday to explain that decision. It’s understood that the players will be paid until the end of the year and provided with support for further education as they now face the end of their careers as full-time professional players.

The IRFU has come under strong criticism from leading ex-players such as Kennedy, Greg O’Shea, and former captain Harry McNulty in recent days, with those parties calling for the union to reverse its decision.

A group of parents of players who have been involved in the sevens team addressed a letter to the IRFU calling for details of its review into the programme to be released. They also asked the union to clarify the financial savings it will make without the men’s programme, while urging the IRFU board to convene an emergency meeting to do a u-turn on the decision to end the programme.

However, that seems increasingly unlikely as the IRFU proceeds with its announced plans to end the men’s sevens programme.

The IRFU told The 42 that it could not comment on those calls to reverse the decision or the details of the review as the union goes through the consultation process with staff and players.

It’s understood Ireland could potentially qualify for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles if the IRFU resurrected the men’s team in 2027 and successfully took a route from the regional European qualifiers all the way to the Games. But again, that does not appear to be part of the long-term plan for the IRFU.

Sport Ireland, which describes itself as “the authority tasked with the development of sport in Ireland”, has shared its sympathy with the players and staff affected by the IRFU’s decision but stated that the funding provided for sevens in recent years was rewarded.

“The decision to cease the Men’s Sevens programme following the conclusion of the 2024/25 season is a matter for the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU),” reads a statement from Sport Ireland to The 42.

“In high performance sport, programmes are subject to being discontinued and/or restructured.

“Sport Ireland had been informed that a decision regarding the Men’s Sevens programme was likely subject to review.

“The decision is disappointing, but not surprising as there is a wider global context in terms of the Sevens game.

“Sport Ireland would like to see the Men’s Sevens team qualify for the Olympic Games, but this is unlikely without a long-term structured programme.

“Sport Ireland sympathises with those players and staff affected by the decision.

“From Sport Ireland’s point of view, our investment through High Performance Programme Funding was rewarded with excellent performances over the last number of years.”

World Rugby declined to comment when asked by The 42 for its view on the IRFU’s decision to shut down the Ireland men’s sevens programme.