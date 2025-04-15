Izuchukwu returns for Ulster but Hume ruled out of Leinster clash

ULSTER HAVE WELCOMED Ireland international Cormac Izuchukwu back from injury ahead of this weekend’s URC clash with Leinster in Dublin.

25-year-old lock/blindside Izuchukwu hasn’t played since 15 February due to the ankle injury he sustained playing for Ulster against Benetton, meaning he also missed out on further involvement with the Ireland squad during the Six Nations.

Advertisement

However, Izuchukwu is now back from his injury and Ulster say he is available for selection against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening.

There was similarly good news on experienced South African wing Werner Kok, who is fit again having been absent with a hamstring injury in January.

Dynamic centre Jude Postlethwaite is also available after recovering from an injury that has kept him out of action since the start of March.

The return of Postlethwaite comes at a good time, given that Ulster have confirmed that centre James Hume will miss the Leinster game due to a back injury he suffered against Bordeaux in the Champions Cup two weekends ago.

Right wing Rob Baloucoune remains sidelined with the hamstring injury he sustained on his return to action three weekends ago after 11 months out of the game due to hamstring issues.

Ulster skipper Iain Henderson is another key player still on the injury list due to a hamstring injury.

Out-half Jake Flannery [knee], wing/fullback Ethan McIlroy [knee], centre Ben Carson [neck], wing/centre Ben Moxham [knee], loosehead prop Eric O’Sullivan [knee], and back row Sean Reffell [calf] also remain sidelined.